RealReports Unveils Pulse: AI-Driven Client Retention Engine for the Modern Real Estate Agent

RealReports Introduces Pulse: AI-Driven Client Retention Engine for Real Estate Agents The RealReports Pulse interface RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

New system delivers automated property updates with rich analytics to keep agents top-of-mind, revive past-client relationships, and generate repeat business

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, the AI-powered property intelligence platform trusted by leading MLSs and brokerages nationwide, today announced the launch of Pulse, a breakthrough client engagement solution designed to help real estate agents win more repeat business and referrals automatically.

Pulse unlocks one of the greatest untapped opportunities in real estate: staying meaningfully connected with past clients at scale. According to research by the National Association of REALTORS®, while 89% of homeowners said they’d work with their agent again, only 12% ever do–a massive lost opportunity for agents to grow their business with the clients they worked hard to earn.

Pulse blends RealReports’ extensive nationwide property data with automated homeowner updates and behavior analytics, keeping agents top-of-mind long after closing. Homeowners get dynamic, recurring property insights delivered straight to their inbox and agents get real-time visibility into who’s clicking, reading, researching, and potentially preparing to transact again.

Because Pulse is directly integrated into the RealReports ecosystem, it offers far more than simple open/click signals. Each Pulse update includes a full RealReport which provides homeowners with comprehensive data on their property and the ability to interact with Aiden, RealReports’ AI property advisor. Agents gain real-time visibility into what those homeowners are asking Aiden about their property. That context can reveal intent, help plan outreach, and turn passive contacts into active leads.

“Pulse tackles one of the most persistent and costly gaps in real estate: the breakdown of long-term client engagement,” said James Rogers, CEO & Co-founder of RealReports. “Agents rarely lose clients due to poor service, they lose them due to silence. Pulse changes that dynamic entirely by keeping homeowners informed, connected, and engaged, ensuring agents remain a trusted advisor long after the transaction.”

“Real estate runs on relationships, yet most follow-up systems are fragmented, manual, and easy to ignore,” said Zach Gorman, COO & Co-founder of RealReports. “Pulse is a fundamentally better engagement engine—fully integrated into the RealReports ecosystem and designed to deliver real value to homeowners while giving agents deep visibility into client interest and intent. It transforms passive databases into active, predictable pipelines.”

Pulse launches into a market where inventory is tight, client loyalty is more valuable than ever, and agents need scalable tools to stay competitive and drive ROI. As part of RealReports’ growing suite of solutions, Pulse reinforces the company’s mission to give real estate professionals every advantage in a rapidly shifting industry.

RealReports’ platform now spans a full suite of growth tools for agents, including Generator (lead-generation website widget), Taxshot (nationwide tax and public records), Prospector (advanced prospecting intelligence), and Sightline (on-demand analytics dashboard comparing on- vs. off-market listing performance). Pulse builds on this momentum, arriving at a time when organizations need modern, scalable solutions, and comes as RealReports surpasses 50 MLS partnerships in 2025 alone.

For more information, visit realreports.ai.

About RealReports

In today’s market, you either know the most—or lose to someone who does. RealReports turns comprehensive, nationwide property data from 70+ top providers into AI-powered intelligence that helps agents deliver deeper value, close more business, and gain a decisive advantage. Trusted by leading MLSs and brokerages, RealReports has set the new industry standard for real estate agents determined to win.

