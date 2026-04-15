RealReports Launches AI-Native Comparative Market Analysis

Aiden (RealReports’ AI advisor) works alongside agents in real time to suggest comparable properties, dial in search criteria, and improve pricing strategy Agents can generate tailored, client-ready articles with Aiden, using smart suggestions to further tweak the tone, style, and format. RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

RealCMA’s built-in AI works alongside real estate agents to deliver sharper strategy, stronger positioning, and standout CMAs

RealCMA isn’t an incremental upgrade, it’s a rethinking of how CMAs should work with AI embedded directly into the workflow.” — James Rogers (CEO and Co-founder, RealReports)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports today announced the launch of RealCMA, a next-generation comparative market analysis engine designed to modernize one of real estate’s most critical workflows. Built within the RealReports ecosystem, RealCMA combines AI and comprehensive property data to help agents move seamlessly from comp selection to client-ready presentation, all in one unified experience.

Smarter Comp Selection

RealCMA begins where every CMA does: selecting the right comps, but with far more intelligence behind it. At the core is Aiden, RealReports’ AI advisor, which works alongside agents in real time to dial in search criteria, suggest comparable properties, and improve pricing strategy. Aiden can even take action within the interface upon request, adjusting filters to help select the ideal comp set without breaking the agent’s workflow. Access to both on- and off-MLS comps also ensures agents have a complete, data-rich view of the market in one place.

Rather than relying on static filters or manual guesswork, agents get dynamic, hands-on guidance as they build—helping ensure every comp set is accurate, competitive, and defensible.

“RealCMA isn’t an incremental upgrade, it’s a rethinking of how CMAs should work,” said James Rogers, CEO and co-founder of RealReports. “By embedding AI directly into the workflow and grounding it in a comprehensive national property dataset, we’re enabling agents to operate more strategically from the very first step.”

Instantly Generated, Client-Ready Content

Once comps are selected, RealCMA transforms them into a polished, insight-driven presentation, without the manual lift. Instead of choosing from rigid templates or writing content from scratch, agents can prompt Aiden to instantly generate tailored, client-ready narratives. From there they can continue to edit and refine their CMA articles using smart suggestions from Aiden to tweak the tone, style, and format.

Because Aiden understands the subject property, selected comps, and broader market context, every report is personalized, data-backed, and designed to clearly communicate pricing strategy and value. The result is a fully branded CMA that feels thoughtful and bespoke, delivered in seconds, not hours.

Publish, Share, and Track Engagement

RealCMA doesn’t stop at creation, it’s built to help agents win business. Reports can be published and shared instantly across web and print, with no limits on how many can be created.

Built-in lead capture and real-time engagement tracking turn every CMA into an active business development tool. Agents can see how clients interact with their reports, what they engage with, and when to follow up, bringing a level of visibility that the majority CMA tools simply don’t provide.

A Critical Advantage in Today’s Market

As agents face increasing pressure to prove value and win listings, RealCMA delivers a faster, smarter, and more differentiated approach to one of their most important workflows.

“This is a pivotal moment for agents and the industry,” said Zach Gorman, COO and co-founder of RealReports. “RealCMA extends our ecosystem, alongside RealReports, Pulse, and Prospector, to give agents high-fidelity data in a unified, AI-native platform, built to power agents’ core workflows. It’s about helping them move faster, differentiate more clearly, and win more business.”

With RealCMA, RealReports continues its mission to replace fragmented, outdated tools with a single intelligent platform built for how agents actually work today. RealCMA is now in beta, with full rollout to enterprise partners and their agents underway in the coming months.

About RealReports:

RealReports is an AI-powered property intelligence platform designed to modernize how real estate professionals access, understand, and act on property data. By combining comprehensive nationwide data with cutting-edge AI, RealReports delivers a unified solution that empowers agents, MLSs, and brokerages to work smarter, move faster, and serve clients more effectively.

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