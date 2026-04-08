Lifebit launches React Web Apps in its Trusted Research Environment, enabling secure and scalable interactive analytics

New capability enables secure deployment of React web applications within Lifebit’s Trusted Research Environment for scalable no code analytics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifebit today announces the launch of its Web Applications capability, enabling organisations to build and deploy tailored React-based web applications directly within the Lifebit Trusted Research Environment. This new capability addresses a growing challenge in biomedical research: how to operationalise bespoke analytical tools in a way that is scalable, secure, and accessible to entire research teams.As research becomes increasingly data-intensive, technical teams are developing powerful, purpose-built applications to analyse complex datasets. Yet deploying these tools in a scalable, secure, and governed way for broader team use remains a significant challenge—requiring specialised setup, complex deployment workflows, and stringent governance controls. This creates friction that slows scientific progress or prevents these applications from being used effectively at enterprise scale.Lifebit’s React Web Applications capability removes these barriers by allowing developers to build applications once and seamlessly deliver them to researchers within a secure, governed Trusted Research Environment, in a scalable controlled way. Researchers can launch and interact with these tools on-demand, directly from their workspace—without managing infrastructure, installations, or configurations. Building on Lifebit’s recent RShiny and Windows GUI capabilities, this further expands how organisations scale interactive research tools and analytics.“Our mission has always been to make complex data accessible, usable and quick-to-analyse for researchers, without compromising on security or compliance. With React Web Applications we are bridging the gap between technical development and real-world scientific discovery. This empowers organisations to turn bespoke innovation into scalable impact.” - said Maria Dunford, CEO of Lifebit.By standardising how custom applications are built, deployed, and accessed, Lifebit enables organisations to scale innovation across teams—accelerating collaboration, improving reproducibility, unlocking faster time to results and turning bespoke tools into shared, secure and governed enterprise-wide capabilities.About the SolutionLifebit’s React Web Applications capability enables organisations to turn bespoke tools into shared, secure and governed enterprise-wide capabilities.✅ Build once, deploy at scaleCreate React-based applications tailored to specific research needs and make them instantly available across teams.✅ Enterprise-grade security & governanceCustom web applications inherit the full security and governance framework of Lifebit's Federated Trusted Research Environment, ensuring compliant access to sensitive data.✅ Streamlined development foundationPre-configured base environments and container templates allow developers to build compatible applications quickly—focusing on logic, not setup.✅ Workspace-native accessApplications run directly within researchers’ workspaces, enabling immediate interaction without additional configuration.✅ Unified analytical environmentWork seamlessly across custom web applications and RShiny apps, Windows apps, RStudio, Jupyter, VSCode, bash tools, and Nextflow pipelines, among others—all within a single governed platform.✅ Collaborative workspacesTeams can access, run, and share applications, datasets, and projects across organisations - enabling consistent and collaborative analysis.✅ Traceability & reproducibility by designAll application usage, analyses, and outputs are automatically logged, ensuring full auditability and reproducible research.✅ On-demand compute with built-in cost/time controlsInteractive applications run with flexible compute options, with configurable time and cost limits to manage usage efficiently.By standardising how custom applications are built, deployed, and used, Lifebit transforms bespoke tools into scalable, collaborative research capabilities.About LifebitLifebit is the global leader in federated, secure, and AI-powered health data intelligence platforms. We help governments, health systems, and biopharma organizations unify, govern, and unlock biomedical data for real-world research, clinical impact, and life-saving discovery and decisions.Our platform is trusted by the largest number of governments and leading commercial organisations, to securely manage and analyse over 275 million patient records across 30+ countries. This includes the USA-NIH, UK- Genomics England, Singapore’s Ministry of Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, United Health Group, FlatIron Health and 23andMe, among others.With operations across the U.S., Canada, UK, Singapore, Japan and Australia, Lifebit powers national precision medicine programs, enterprise data infrastructures, and AI-driven research initiatives worldwide. Book a free Lifebit Federated Platform demo today and discover your solution→

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