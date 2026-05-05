Lifebit Launches Security Tower to Enforce Security Controls and Safeguard Sensitive Data at Scale

Lifebit Security Tower dashboard showing centralized security controls for auditing, access management, and data protection.

New capability centralises security visibility, enforces controls and enables continuous governance across federated research environments at scale

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifebit , the global leader in federated and AI-powered health data intelligence platforms and Trusted Research Environments (TREs) , today announced the launch of Security Tower, a new capability designed to centralise security visibility, enforce security controls, and enable continuous security governance across complex research ecosystems.Together with Lifebit’s Security Posture Management, System Health Observability, AI-Automated Airlock, and Airlock Tower, Security Tower forms part of a unified, end-to-end security architecture that continuously monitors, enforces, and evidences security across infrastructure, data, and user activity. This enables organisations to detect threats earlier, reduce risk, and protect sensitive patient data at scale.“Security in biomedical research must be continuous, enforceable, and visible,” said Dr. Maria Dunford, CEO of Lifebit. “With Security Tower, we are giving organisations a central command centre to understand their security posture, identify gaps, and take action. Combined with our broader platform security capabilities, this ensures that security is not only enforced, but continuously monitored, measured, and improved across every layer of the research environment.”As biomedical research scales across organisations, datasets, and regulatory frameworks, maintaining consistent security across distributed environments becomes increasingly complex. Security controls are often partially implemented, inconsistently enforced, or difficult to monitor across organisations and workspaces. This lack of visibility creates critical blind spots—where security gaps go undetected, threats emerge without warning, and sensitive data becomes exposed to risk.Security Tower addresses these challenges by embedding real-time visibility and security enablement into a unified control plane:ㆍSurfaces security feature coverage across organisations and workspaces, identifying where critical controls such as Airlock, IP restrictions, SSO, auditing, and SCIM, among others, are inactive or only partially enabled. Security gaps are detected and prioritised before they introduce risk.ㆍProvides centralised security recommendations based on impact and risk level, enabling organisations to systematically strengthen their security posture. High-impact security controls are clearly surfaced and actionable.ㆍEnables continuous monitoring and improvement of security posture, ensuring that controls remain consistently applied across all environments over time. Security is not static, it is actively maintained, measured, and enforced.This capability works alongside Lifebit’s Security Posture Management, System Health Observability, Airlock Tower and AI-Automated Airlock to enforce security at every layer—detecting threats, preventing breaches, and protecting sensitive data across the entire lifecycle.About LifebitLifebit is the global leader in federated, secure, and AI-powered health data intelligence platforms and trusted research environments. We help governments, health systems, and biopharma organizations unify, govern, and unlock biomedical data for real-world research, clinical impact, and life-saving discovery and decisions.Our platform is trusted by the largest number of governments and leading commercial organisations, to securely manage and analyse over 275 million patient records across 30+ countries. This includes the USA-NIH, UK- Genomics England, Singapore’s Ministry of Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, United Health Group, FlatIron Health and 23andMe, among others.With operations across the U.S., Canada, UK, Singapore, Japan and Australia, Lifebit powers national precision medicine programs, enterprise data infrastructures, and AI-driven research initiatives worldwide.

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