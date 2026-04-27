Lifebit Launches AI-Automated Airlock v2, Introducing Intelligent Decisioning and Governance for Biomedical Data Exports

Lifebit AI-Automated Airlock v2 introduces intelligent RAG-based decisioning for secure and compliant biomedical data exports

New version introduces real-time AI decisioning to automate governance and secure biomedical data exports at scale

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifebit , the global leader in federated and AI data intelligence platforms and trusted research environments (TRE), today announced in London the launch of AI-Automated Airlock v2, the next generation of its AI-powered governance solution for results data export. The Lifebit Automated Airlock - the industry’s only solution - is made available as a standalone product to bring Airlock capabilities to existing research environments, or as a fully integrated component of Lifebit’s TRE solution.Building on the original AI-Automated Airlock , which pioneered automated AI-driven data review, version 2 introduces a real-time, intelligent decisioning system that enforces compliance, embeds governance, and enables secure, scalable access to sensitive biomedical data.“The AI-Automated Airlock remains the only fully automated airlock in the world,” said Dr. Maria Dunford, CEO of Lifebit. “With version 2, we are advancing it further by introducing intelligent risk assessment and dynamic action routing, so every request is automatically evaluated, and either rejected when prohibited data is detected, or seamlessly routed through the appropriate governance pathway based on the assessed risk. This is the next evolution of data export control.”In today’s data-driven research landscape, managing results data exports across Trusted Research Environments and regulatory frameworks remains one of the most complex and risk-prone challenges. Manual review processes create delays, increase operational burden, and introduce inconsistencies in governance.AI-Automated Airlock v2 addresses this with AI-powered, policy-driven decisioning that automatically evaluates every data export request and executes the appropriate action in real time. The system:ㆍScans outputs for sensitive data, PII and small participant counts, automatically blocking high-risk exports.ㆍApplies intelligent risk assessment, combining data trust risk, from data-level checks with researcher’s behavioural trust signals.ㆍAssigns a clear RAG (Red, Amber Low/Medium/High, Green) status, determining whether data is automatically approved or rejected, or sent for attestation or manual review.ㆍ Routes requests through governed workflows, including escalation, attestation, appeals, and reassignmentBy combining automated detection with intelligent decisioning and governed workflows, Airlock v2 ensures that every data export is compliant by design, without slowing down research.Why It Matters - AI-Automated Airlock v2 is purpose-built to meet the needs of:ㆍGovernment and Research Institutions — enabling trusted, scalable governance across national data programsㆍPharma and Biotech — ensuring compliant, auditable export of sensitive research dataㆍHealthcare Systems — supporting secure collaboration across institutions and environmentsBy replacing manual oversight with AI-driven Airlock governance, the platform reduces risk, accelerates workflows, and sets a new benchmark for secure data access at scale.About LifebitLifebit is the global leader in federated, secure, and AI-powered health data intelligence platforms. We help governments, health systems, and biopharma organizations unify, govern, and unlock biomedical data for real-world research, clinical impact, and life-saving discovery and decisions.Our platform is trusted by the largest number of governments and leading commercial organisations, to securely manage and analyse over 275 million patient records across 30+ countries. This includes the USA-NIH, UK- Genomics England, Singapore’s Ministry of Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, United Health Group, FlatIron Health and 23andMe, among others.With operations across the U.S., Canada, UK, Singapore, Japan and Australia, Lifebit powers national precision medicine programs, enterprise data infrastructures, and AI-driven research initiatives worldwide.

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