Lifebit Redefines Data Export Security with 'Airlock Tower' and Scalable Threat Detection

Lifebit Airlock Tower provides real-time visibility and control over data export workflows with scalable threat detection

Airlock Tower enables real-time threat detection continuous monitoring and scalable governance for secure biomedical data exports

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifebit, the global leader in federated and AI-powered Trusted Research Environments (TREs), today announced the launch of Airlock Tower, a new capability designed to secure further data exports, enforce compliance, and enable scalable real-time threat detection across complex research ecosystems.Together with Lifebit’s Security Posture Management System Health Observability , and Automated Airlock , Airlock Tower forms part of a unified, end-to-end security architecture that continuously monitors, enforces, and evidences security controls across infrastructure, data, and user actions—enabling organisations to detect threats, prevent breaches, and maintain continuous compliance at scale.“Security in biomedical research must be enforced, not assumed,” said Dr. Maria Dunford, CEO of Lifebit. “With Airlock Tower, combined with our Security Posture Management, System Health Observability, and AI-Automated Airlock, we are delivering a fully integrated security framework where every layer—from infrastructure to data and user actions—is continuously monitored, governed, and protected. This is how organisations move from reactive compliance to proactive, real-time security assurance at scale.”As biomedical research scales across organisations, datasets, and regulatory frameworks, data export workflows become increasingly complex and difficult to control and monitor at scale. Fragmented governance, inconsistent enforcement, and limited visibility create critical security gaps—where sensitive data can be mishandled, policies are unevenly applied, and risks remain hidden until after exposure.Airlock Tower addresses these challenges by enforcing security across the full governance lifecycle:ㆍCentralised control across organisations and workspaces prevents fragmented governance and policy drift. Alerts when security policies are not consistently enforced across all environments.ㆍReal-time monitoring of activity, approvals, and validation status enables early threat detection and risk identification. Alerts when unauthorised behaviour and potential compliance breaches are identified before they escalate.ㆍUser- and request-level auditability ensures full traceability and accountability. Every action, decision, and data movement is recorded and auditable. Alerts when abnormal user behaviour is detected.ㆍWorkflow performance visibility reduces delays that introduce security and compliance risks. Bottlenecks are identified and resolved before they create exposure.ㆍStandardised, configurable governance workflows enforce consistent, compliant processes by design. Variability in how data requests are handled is eliminated. Alerts where standards are not enforced.ㆍEnd-to-end lifecycle tracking guarantees reproducibility and regulatory alignment. All data interactions remain secure, compliant, and fully traceable.This builds on Lifebit’s AI-Automated Airlock v2, which enforces security at the point of data export through real-time, AI-driven decisioning. Every request is automatically scanned for sensitive data, assessed for risk, and either blocked, approved, or routed through governed workflows, ensuring that only compliant data leaves the Trusted Research Environment.Together, these capabilities enforce secure data exports, enable real-time threat detection, scale security across complex research environments, and ensure that sensitive patient data is continuously protected across its entire lifecycle.About LifebitLifebit is the global leader in federated, secure, and AI-powered health data intelligence platforms and trusted research environments. We help governments, health systems, and biopharma organizations unify, govern, and unlock biomedical data for real-world research, clinical impact, and life-saving discovery and decisions.Our platform is trusted by the largest number of governments and leading commercial organisations, to securely manage and analyse over 275 million patient records across 30+ countries. This includes the USA-NIH, UK- Genomics England, Singapore’s Ministry of Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, United Health Group, FlatIron Health and 23andMe, among others.With operations across the U.S., Canada, UK, Singapore, Japan and Australia, Lifebit powers national precision medicine programs, enterprise data infrastructures, and AI-driven research initiatives worldwide.Book a free Lifebit Federated Platform demo today → https://lifebit.ai/demo

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