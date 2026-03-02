Lifebit launches Windows Sessions on its Trusted Research Environment, enabling researchers to use familiar tools within a fully governed platform.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifebit , the global leader in federated and AI-powered Trusted Research Environments (TREs) , today announced the launch of Windows Sessions on the Lifebit Platform. This powerful new capability enables researchers to work with familiar, GUI-based applications — including pre-installed tools like LibreOffice and supported applications such as PyCharm — directly within a secure, governed research environment.Biomedical research teams are under increasing pressure to accelerate discovery while maintaining strict data governance and compliance. Yet many secure research platforms require users to adopt unfamiliar tools or complex command-line workflows, creating steep learning curves and slowing progress. Researchers often spend more time adapting to new systems than focusing on science.With Windows Sessions, Lifebit changes that.“Researchers shouldn’t have to choose between compliance and usability,” said Dr. Maria Dunford, CEO of Lifebit. “With the launch of Windows Sessions, we’re empowering scientists to work with the tools they already know and trust — whether that’s LibreOffice, PyCharm, SAS, STATA, SPSS, Jupyter, RStudio, VSCode, Nextflow, or bash — all within a fully governed Trusted Research Environment. This means less time learning new tools and more time driving meaningful discovery.”About Windows Sessions on LifebitWindows Sessions bring a secure, on-demand Windows environment directly into the Lifebit Platform, fully integrated with existing data science workflows and pipeline outputs.Key capabilities include:✅ Familiar Tools, Zero FrictionUsers can access pre-installed applications like LibreOffice and install supported GUI-based tools such as PyCharm, enabling intuitive, visual workflows without compromising security.✅ Unified Analytical EcosystemResearchers can seamlessly work across Jupyter, RStudio, VSCode, Nextflow pipelines, and bash scripts — all within the same governed environment. Analytical tools and interactive sessions coexist within a single, secure TRE.✅ One-Click Launch from Pipeline ResultsWindows Sessions can be launched directly from batch pipeline results (ie. Nexflow analyses). With one click, the configuration page opens with results pre-mounted — eliminating manual setup and accelerating downstream analysis.✅ Collaborative WorkspacesUnlimited users, shared projects, and real-time collaboration capabilities enable frictionless teamwork across organisations and geographies.✅ End-to-End Traceability & ReproducibilityAll analyses, pipeline runs, session outputs, and results remain retained and governed within the same Trusted Research Environment — ensuring full auditability and reproducibility.✅ Transparent Cost ControlUsers spin up Windows instances on demand with full visibility of compute usage. Configurable time and cost limits ensure sessions stay within budget — preventing unexpected overruns while maximising flexibility.✅ Ultimate Security & GovernanceNo other platform matches the security and governance standards of the Lifebit Trusted Research Environment. These controls are inherited transparently within Windows Sessions, enabling users to operate freely while remaining fully compliant with security and governance requirements.By combining usability with enterprise-grade governance, Lifebit redefines interactive research with the launch of Windows Sessions — bringing familiar tools, scalable compute, and full traceability together — all within a secure, federated, fully governed environment.About LifebitLifebit is the global leader in federated, secure, and AI-powered health data intelligence platforms. We help governments, health systems, and biopharma organizations unify, govern, and unlock biomedical data for real-world research, clinical impact, and life-saving discovery.Our platform is trusted by leading institutions — including the NIH, Genomics England, 23andMe, and the Singapore Ministry of Health — to securely manage and analyse over 275 million patient records across 30+ countries.With operations across the U.S., Canada, UK, Singapore, Japan and Australia, Lifebit powers national precision medicine programs, enterprise data infrastructures, and AI-driven research initiatives worldwide.

