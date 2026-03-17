Lifebit launches 'RShiny Apps Deploy' in its Trusted Research Environment

Lifebit launches RShiny Apps Deploy, enabling secure, no-code access to interactive analytics within its Trusted Research Environment

New RShiny Apps Deploy enables secure, scalable, no-code access to interactive analytics, empowering teams to build, share, and run apps within a governed TRE.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifebit , the global leader in federated and AI-powered Trusted Research Environments (TREs), today announced the launch of “RShiny App Deploy” on the Lifebit Platform. This new capability allows teams to develop, deploy and share interactive RShiny applications directly within their secure research environment, enabling developers and researchers to collaborate seamlessly while maintaining full governance, reproducibility, and compliance.Biomedical research increasingly relies on custom analytical applications built by technical experts. However, while developers can create powerful RShiny apps, deploying them in a scalable, secure, and governed way for broader team use remains a major challenge. Applications are often difficult to share, require manual setup and build steps to deploy, and lack the security controls and capabilities needed for enterprise-scale collaboration and compliance.With RShiny Apps no-code Deploy, Lifebit removes this barrier.“Researchers should not have to worry about how to securely share and scale access to the tools they build ,” said Dr. Maria Dunford, CEO of Lifebit. “ With RShiny App Deploy, developers can securely deploy, share, and scale access to applications for any number of users at the click-of-a-button. This enables fast creation of powerful, interactive applications that allow researchers to analyse and visualise data through intuitive interfaces - all within the secure governance of the Lifebit Trusted Research Environment.”This capability allows organisations to build custom analytical apps once and make them accessible to entire research teams. Developers can create tailored applications using RShiny, while researchers launch and interact with these tools directly from their Lifebit Platform Workspace in a scalable, secure and compliant manner. This simplifies the life of developers by turning complex processes into “click-of-a-button” operations, all while enabling researchers to instantly access powerful no-code applications - so they can start working immediately instead of being blocked by technical barriers.About “RShiny Apps Deploy” on the Lifebit Platform“RShiny Apps Deploy” removes complexity for developers by transforming complex process, related to deployment and scaling access to any number of users, into “click-of-a-button” operations, all while giving researchers immediate access to no-code applications, so they can get to work without being blocked by technical barriers.Key capabilities include:✅ Governed Publishing ControlsOrganisation admins can control who is allowed to publish RShiny apps within a workspace, choosing whether publishing is restricted to workspace admins or available to both admins and members. This ensures governance and quality control over shared analytical tools.✅ Developer–Researcher Collaboration ModelDedicated developers can design sophisticated RShiny applications, while researchers interact with them through intuitive interfaces in a no-code-fashion, enabling scientists to focus immediately on interpreting results rather than being blocked by technical barriers .✅ Reusable Analytical ApplicationsOnce published, RShiny apps become reusable resources within the workspace. Teams can launch the same application repeatedly, in a scalable secure manner, share it with colleagues, and standardise analysis workflows across projects.✅ Unified Analytical EcosystemResearchers can seamlessly work across Interactive Apps, Jupyter, RStudio, Windows sessions, VSCode, Nextflow pipelines, and bash scripts, among others - all within the same governed, unified and collaborative environment.✅ One-Click Launch from Pipeline ResultsRShiny apps can be launched directly from batch pipeline outputs such as Nextflow analyses, with results automatically mounted in the session, eliminating manual setup and accelerating downstream interpretation.✅ Collaborative WorkspacesShared workspaces allow developers and researchers to collaborate around the same applications, datasets, and projects. Teams across organisations and geographies can access and run the same RShiny apps, enabling consistent and collaborative analysis.✅ Built-In Traceability & ReproducibilityAll app executions, analyses, and generated outputs are automatically logged within the Trusted Research Environment, ensuring full traceability of analytical workflows and supporting reproducible, audit-ready research.✅ On-Demand Compute & LimitsRShiny applications run as on-demand interactive sessions, giving users clear visibility into compute usage and choice into the compute resources. Adjustable time and cost limits allow organisations to maintain control over infrastructure spending while supporting flexible analysis.✅ Enterprise-Grade Security & GovernanceRShiny apps run within the security and governance framework of the Lifebit Trusted Research Environment, ensuring sensitive biomedical data remains protected while enabling researchers to interact safely with powerful analytical tools.About LifebitLifebit is the global leader in federated, secure, and AI-powered health data intelligence platforms. We help governments, health systems, and biopharma organizations unify, govern, and unlock biomedical data for real-world research, clinical impact, and life-saving discovery.Our platform is trusted by leading institutions, including the NIH, Genomics England, 23andMe, and the Singapore Ministry of Health, to securely manage and analyse over 275 million patient records across 30+ countries.With operations across the U.S., Canada, UK, Singapore, Japan and Australia, Lifebit powers national precision medicine programs, enterprise data infrastructures, and AI-driven research initiatives worldwide.

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