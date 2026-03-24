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Tom Jackobs Urges Wellness Practices to Focus on Improving Follow-Up Systems Over Lead Volume

Tom Jackobs Debunks Sales Myths for Labor Day: Anyone Can Sell With HEART

Tom Jackobs

Optimize existing leads with structured follow-up systems and a heart-led sales process to improve client conversions.

What matters is how effectively you nurture and convert the leads you already have. Without a structured follow-up system, you’re leaving business on the table.”
— Tom Jackobs
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many wellness professionals believe that adding more leads to their pipeline will drive business growth. Tom Jackobs, practice growth strategist and creator of the Selling With H.E.A.R.T.™ system, argues that focusing on improving follow-up systems and refining client conversations is the real key to consistent business growth.

“More leads don’t guarantee more clients,” says Jackobs. “What matters is how effectively you nurture and convert the leads you already have. Without a structured follow-up system, you’re leaving business on the table.”

Through his fractional sales leadership services, Jackobs helps wellness professionals implement systems that turn leads into loyal clients through strategic follow-up, sales scripts, and empathetic conversations. His AI-enhanced tools allow practitioners to automate key parts of the sales process, freeing up time to focus on delivering excellent client care.

To learn how Jackobs’ approach can optimize your sales process, visit https://tomjackobs.com/.

About Tom Jackobs:

Tom Jackobs is a Los Angeles-based practice growth strategist and international speaker. His Selling With H.E.A.R.T™ method helps wellness professionals grow their practices with structured, empathetic sales systems and leadership coaching. Jackobs also provides fractional sales leadership to ensure businesses scale predictably.

Media Contact:
Tom Jackobs
tom@tomjackobs.com
713-240-1529

Thomas V Jackobs
JackobsEffect, Inc.
+1 7132401520
email us here
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Tom Jackobs Urges Wellness Practices to Focus on Improving Follow-Up Systems Over Lead Volume

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