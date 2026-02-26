Tom Jackobs Advises Health Practices to Prioritize Follow-Up Systems Over Lead Volume Ahead of Fall Scheduling

Tom Jackobs Advises Health Practices

Fractional sales management and automation designed to turn existing leads into booked consultations

Your practice can be compassionate and still be operationally sharp” — Tom Jackobs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As many private-pay practices prepare for busier fall schedules, practice growth strategist Tom Jackobs is urging teams to resist the default solution of “get more leads.” Instead, he says the fastest improvement often comes from tightening follow-up systems and standardizing the conversion process.“Most teams are sitting on revenue they already earned the right to win,” says Jackobs. “When follow-up is inconsistent, leads cool off, staff gets reactive, and the practice starts blaming marketing.”Through his fractional sales management services, Jackobs helps practices implement a HEART-based sales framework, consistent conversation flow, tracking, and automation that support timely outreach. The goal is a repeatable process that protects the patient experience while improving bookings.“Your practice can be compassionate and still be operationally sharp,” Jackobs adds. “Heart-led selling works best when the system is built to support it.”To learn more about structured sales leadership and automation support, visit https://tomjackobs.com/ About Tom Jackobs:Tom Jackobs is a Los Angeles-based sales leader and keynote speaker who helps private-pay practitioners and service-based entrepreneurs convert more leads without aggressive selling. His work combines empathetic communication with clear systems, tracking, and automation.Media Contact:Tom Jackobstom@tomjackobs.com713-240-1529

