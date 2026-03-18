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Tom Jackobs Introduces Fractional Sales Leadership to Empower Wellness Professionals in Converting Leads

Tom Jackobs Debunks Sales Myths for Labor Day: Anyone Can Sell With HEART

Tom Jackobs

AI-enhanced sales systems and structured leadership services are designed to convert leads into loyal clients.

Many practices generate leads but struggle to close them consistently”
— Tom Jackobs
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With many wellness practices facing challenges in converting leads into long-term clients, Tom Jackobs is offering fractional sales leadership services tailored specifically for private-pay wellness professionals. Jackobs’ approach combines the empathetic Selling With H.E.A.R.T.™ framework with AI-powered automation to build repeatable sales systems that enhance client conversions.

“Many practices generate leads but struggle to close them consistently,” says Jackobs. “The solution isn’t more leads—it’s a repeatable process that nurtures leads effectively and converts them with ease.”

His fractional sales leadership service provides businesses with personalized coaching, optimized sales scripts, and systems that ensure timely, consistent follow-ups. Wellness professionals can focus on serving their clients while Jackobs’ systems take care of lead nurturing, follow-up, and sales conversion.

To learn more about Jackobs’ sales leadership and systems, visit https://tomjackobs.com/.

About Tom Jackobs:

Tom Jackobs is a Los Angeles-based practice growth strategist and international speaker known for his Selling With H.E.A.R.T.™ method. He helps wellness professionals grow their businesses with structured sales systems and compassionate client conversations. Jackobs also offers fractional sales leadership and AI-enhanced tools to help businesses scale predictably.

Media Contact:
Tom Jackobs
tom@tomjackobs.com
713-240-1529

Thomas V Jackobs
JackobsEffect, Inc.
+1 7132401520
email us here
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Tom Jackobs Introduces Fractional Sales Leadership to Empower Wellness Professionals in Converting Leads

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