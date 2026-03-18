Tom Jackobs Introduces Fractional Sales Leadership to Empower Wellness Professionals in Converting Leads

Tom Jackobs

AI-enhanced sales systems and structured leadership services are designed to convert leads into loyal clients.

Many practices generate leads but struggle to close them consistently” — Tom Jackobs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With many wellness practices facing challenges in converting leads into long-term clients, Tom Jackobs is offering fractional sales leadership services tailored specifically for private-pay wellness professionals. Jackobs’ approach combines the empathetic Selling With H.E.A.R.T.™ framework with AI-powered automation to build repeatable sales systems that enhance client conversions.“Many practices generate leads but struggle to close them consistently,” says Jackobs. “The solution isn’t more leads—it’s a repeatable process that nurtures leads effectively and converts them with ease.”His fractional sales leadership service provides businesses with personalized coaching, optimized sales scripts, and systems that ensure timely, consistent follow-ups. Wellness professionals can focus on serving their clients while Jackobs’ systems take care of lead nurturing, follow-up, and sales conversion.To learn more about Jackobs’ sales leadership and systems, visit https://tomjackobs.com/ About Tom Jackobs:Tom Jackobs is a Los Angeles-based practice growth strategist and international speaker known for his Selling With H.E.A.R.T.™ method. He helps wellness professionals grow their businesses with structured sales systems and compassionate client conversations. Jackobs also offers fractional sales leadership and AI-enhanced tools to help businesses scale predictably.Media Contact:Tom Jackobstom@tomjackobs.com713-240-1529

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