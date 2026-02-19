RealReports Selected as Official Tax Records Provider for Imagine MLS Katrina Bowers (Interim CEO, Imagine MLS) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

Unified nationwide tax data and AI-powered prospecting tools deliver a stronger, more modern property intelligence experience for subscribers

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports today announced a new agreement with Imagine MLS to serve as its official tax records provider. Through the expanded partnership, RealReports will deploy its Taxshot solution across the subscriber base and include access to Prospector, delivering a modern, unified tax and public records experience directly inside the RealReports platform.

The move represents a strategic upgrade to Imagine MLS’ data infrastructure with a comprehensive nationwide dataset designed to integrate seamlessly into the workflows agents already use every day.

A Unified Data Backbone:

Taxshot consolidates public records and tax data from across the country into a structured, standardized system that lives natively within RealReports. subscribers no longer need to move between disconnected platforms to verify ownership, review tax history, or analyze property characteristics.

“Imagine MLS is committed to providing our subscribers with technology that is modern, intuitive, and built for the future,” said Katrina Bowers, Interim CEO of Imagine MLS. “By partnering with RealReports for Taxshot, we’re equipping our subscribers with comprehensive tax and public records data that integrates directly into their workflow and elevates the quality of information they can deliver to their clients.”

From Data Access to Opportunity Identification:

As part of the partnership, Imagine MLS subscribers will also receive Prospector, RealReports’ premium lead generation product line.

Prospector enables agents to leverage tax and ownership data alongside more than 30 advanced search filters—including property valuation, likelihood-to-sell modeling, loan assumability indicators, distressed signals, and other predictive attributes. subscribers can visualize target areas, layer filters, and surface high-potential opportunities without leaving the same ecosystem that houses their tax and property intelligence.

“When tax data is unified and structured correctly, it becomes more than a reference tool, it becomes a strategic asset,” said James Rogers, Co-Founder & CEO of RealReports. “By combining Taxshot with Prospector, Imagine MLS subscribers gain both clarity into property ownership and a scalable way to identify new business opportunities.”

A Streamlined, High-Fidelity Technology Stack:

The partnership reduces vendor fragmentation and enhances overall data fidelity across the subscriber base. Because Taxshot and Prospector are built directly into RealReports, subscribers benefit from a consistent interface, standardized data architecture, and AI-enhanced insights that connect tax records to broader property intelligence.

“Agents shouldn’t have to stitch together multiple systems just to understand a property or find their next opportunity,” said Zach Gorman, Co-Founder & COO of RealReports. “This partnership gives Imagine MLS subscribers a stronger data foundation and an integrated growth platform, all in one place.”

For more information, visit realreports.ai

About RealReports

In today’s competitive market, knowledge isn’t optional—it’s your edge. RealReports delivers the most comprehensive property data for every home in the U.S., supercharged by AI, to give agents deeper value, sharper insights, and a decisive advantage. Dubbed the AI “Carfax for homes,” RealReports transforms data from 70+ leading providers into competitive intelligence with Aiden, an AI property advisor that answers any question, conducts research, analyzes documents, generates leads, and drives faster, more strategic decision-making. Trusted by top MLSs and brokerages nationwide, RealReports has set the new industry standard for real estate professionals determined to win.

About Imagine MLS

Imagine MLS is Kentucky’s newest and most robust multiple listing service, with more than 4,000 REALTOR® subscribers from Bluegrass REALTORS® and other REALTOR® associations throughout the state. Visit www.imagineyourhome.com to start searching properties or www.imaginemls.com to learn more.

