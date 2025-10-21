RealReports Launches Prospector: Redefining How Agents Find and Win Listings

RealReports introduces Prospector, the next gen prospecting tool for agents The RealReports Prospector interface RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

RealReports unveils its next-generation prospecting tool—fusing AI, predictive insights, and nationwide data to help agents find listing gold before anyone else

Agents don’t need another cold-list. They need context, confidence, and a clear value proposition when they reach out. Prospector is the smartest way to source and connect with potential sellers.” — James Rogers (CEO and co-founder, RealReports)

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, the AI-supercharged property intelligence platform trusted by top MLSs and brokerages nationwide, today announced the launch of Prospector, a powerful new lead-generation and qualification tool designed to help real estate agents uncover listing opportunities before anyone else.

Seamlessly integrated into the RealReports platform, Prospector combines nationwide property data, predictive Sell Scores, 30+ smart filters, and AI-driven recommendations to help agents build smarter pipelines with confidence—and replace outdated prospecting tools once and for all.

“Prospector is much more than just another tool—it’s a statement,” said James Rogers, CEO and co-founder of RealReports. “When our team builds something, we push the limits and we believe Prospector is the smartest way to source, qualify, and connect with potential sellers. Agents don’t need another cold-list. They need context, confidence, and a clear value proposition when they reach out. Prospector delivers that by combining deep property insights, behavioral data, and AI-powered talk tracks that make every outreach meaningful from the first touch.”

With 30+ smart filters, agents can create hyper-targeted buy boxes based on location, property characteristics, Sell Score, ownership details, mortgage rates, loan types (including the highly-coveted assumable mortgages), and more.

The launch coincides with major enhancements to RealReports, creating a seamless workflow from lead discovery to client engagement. This includes predictive Sell Scores to surface the homeowners most likely to list soon, the key factors influencing the Sell Score, as well as AI-powered recommendations to guide outreach strategy—whether to nurture, educate, or motivate a potential seller. RealReports now also contain contact information (phone, email, and mailing address) and compliance safeguards ensure agents can connect efficiently and responsibly.

With RealReports and Prospector working side-by-side, agents can now quickly define their buy box, identify top seller leads, tailor their outreach with context-rich talk tracks, and deliver immediate value by sharing the RealReport itself. From there, they can track engagement with RealReports’ built-in lead capture insights, learning more and more about the Seller until the moment they’re ready to convert. It’s a beautiful thing.

Zach Gorman, COO and co-founder of RealReports, emphasized the company’s thoughtful approach to product development:

“We don’t build tools just to add features. Every product we ship is intentional and reinforces the RealReports ecosystem. Prospector is purpose-built to give agents a complete, end-to-end experience to drive new business—from identifying top seller leads to delivering personalized, high-value outreach that actually converts.”

As one of the first MLSs to onboard Prospector, MIBOR BLC is already positioning the tool as a new competitive advantage for its members. “At MIBOR, we believe innovation and professionalism go hand in hand,” said Shelley Specchio, CEO of MIBOR BLC. “The Prospector tool equips our members with deeper insights and greater efficiency, helping them deliver exceptional value to their clients and elevate the standard of service across the marketplace.”

Built for both top producers and agents still building their book of business, Prospector represents RealReports’ relentless expansion as one of the fastest-growing proptech firms in real estate, now partnered with over 43 MLSs nationwide in 2025 alone.

For more information, visit realreports.ai.

About RealReports

In today’s market, you either know the most—or lose to someone who does. RealReports turns comprehensive, nationwide property data from 70+ top providers into AI-powered intelligence that helps agents deliver deeper value, close more business, and gain a decisive advantage. Trusted by leading MLSs and brokerages, RealReports has set the new industry standard for real estate agents determined to win.

