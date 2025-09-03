RealReports Partners with MIBOR to Deliver AI-Powered Property Intelligence and National Tax Data

RealReports partners with MIBOR BLC® Shelley Specchio (CEO, MIBOR BLC®) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

MIBOR Broker Listing Cooperative® to Add RealReports to Core Services Provided to Over 10,000 Subscribers in Central Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, the premier AI-driven property intelligence platform, today announced a major new partnership with the MIBOR Broker Listing Cooperative®, bringing its powerful suite of AI and property data tools, including their brand-new Taxshot upgrade, to more than 10,000 members across central Indiana.

This marks RealReports’ latest addition to a record-breaking year, averaging one partnership every week in 2025, an unmatched pace in the MLS and brokerage space.

With this launch, MIBOR BLC® subscribers will gain full access to RealReports’ comprehensive property intelligence for every home in the country, powered by Aiden, the company’s advanced AI property advisor, capable of answering intricate property questions instantly, as well as summarizing dense documents like inspection reports and condo bylaws, and analyzing property photos.

The rollout with MIBOR Broker Listing Cooperative® also includes RealReports’ newest premium enhancement, Taxshot, delivering unlimited access to national tax records. Taxshot integrates directly into the RealReports ecosystem, eliminating the need for separate platforms and giving subscribing agents and brokers one centralized hub for all their property intelligence needs. The result is a streamlined tech-stack consolidation that saves time, cuts costs, and ensures agents always have the most accurate, up-to-date data at their fingertips.

“In today’s market, you either know the most, or you’re losing to someone who does,” said James Rogers, CEO and co-founder of RealReports. “By pairing the vastness of our data with contextual AI, we enable agents to deliver unmatched value to their clients and win more business. Adding Taxshot to MIBOR BLC® benefits strengthens that advantage, giving every agent a single source for the insights they need to stand out and succeed.”

Shelley Specchio, CEO of MIBOR BLC®, said, “The property insights our members will gain through RealReports will continue to enhance their value as trusted advisors to their clients. It’s critical in today’s market that MIBOR members and subscribers have the best tools at their fingertips. We believe that more data, paired with contextual AI, will help them work more effectively.”

Zach Gorman, COO and co-founder of RealReports, added, “Most MLSs still deliver tax data and property insights through fragmented, outdated systems. With RealReports, MIBOR BLC® subscribers get a single, intuitive platform that blends deep data with actionable AI, from comprehensive public records to advanced property analysis, all in one place. It’s faster, it’s smarter, and it’s built to meet the realities of today’s competitive market.”

The partnership underscores the MIBOR Broker Listing Cooperative®’s continued commitment to arming its members with leading-edge tools and RealReports’ mission to redefine how real estate professionals access and apply property intelligence at scale.

For more information, visit realreports.ai

About RealReports

In today’s market, you either know the most, or you’re losing to someone who does. RealReports delivers the most comprehensive property data for every home in the U.S., supercharged by AI, to give agents deeper value, sharper insights, and a decisive advantage. Each RealReport transforms data from 60+ leading providers into competitive intelligence with Aiden, an AI property advisor that answers any question, conducts research, analyzes documents, generates leads, and drives faster, more strategic decision-making. Trusted by top MLSs and brokerages nationwide, RealReports has set the new industry standard for real estate professionals determined to win.

About The MIBOR Broker Listing Cooperative® (BLC®)

The MIBOR Broker Listing Cooperative® (BLC®) is the engine that powers the local real estate market. By providing best-in-class listing services to members in 17 counties throughout central Indiana, the BLC® empowers REALTORS® to facilitate transactions with timely, accurate, and reliable listing information which creates an efficient marketplace. Owned by MIBOR REALTOR Association, the BLC® reinforces MIBOR's commitment to strengthening communities and providing the technology resources REALTORS® need to serve their clients effectively. Founded in 1912, MIBOR proudly represents more than 10,000 real estate professionals in central Indiana.

