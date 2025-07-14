Burlington Country Club’s Michael Walsh, Jr. Wins Vermont Amateur; BCC Team Repeats McCullough Cup Victory

Burlington Country Club 2025 Vermont Amateur Champion & McCullough Cup Champion Team

Michael Walsh, Jr. wins Vermont Amateur by five strokes; leads Burlington Country Club team in defending the historic 2024 McCullough Cup title.

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Walsh, Jr. posted a total score of 280 (71, 70, 67, 72) at Manchester Country Club to notch a five-stroke victory and hoist the Championship Trophy. The last Amateur Champion from Burlington Country Club was Steve Pcolar in 1978. In addition to Steve Pcolar, Mike joins other iconic BCC Vermont Amateur winners: Dr. M. C. Twitchell (Waubanakee Golf Club, which became BCC in 1924) (1914); Clifton W. (Kiki) Price (1933, 1937, 1941, 1960); and John Donnelly (1962). The Vermont Amateur was first held in Manchester in 1902 at Ekwanok Country Club, the only 18-hole course in Vermont at the time, with 16 competitors who qualified from a field of 40. Only one member of Waubanakee Golf Club, F.W. Elliot, qualified for the match-play rounds with a score of 112 and lost in the first round to the eventual champion, Paul Waterman of Ekwanok, 7&6.

Mike led the BCC McCullough Cup team to a successful defense of its McCullough Cup title, won at Burlington Country Club during its Centennial Year (2024) on its home course. The BCC team shot a score of 583 (best score of four out of five team members for each of the first two rounds), comfortably besting the team from Vermont National Country Club, which shot 608, and the other teams in the twelve-club field. In addition to Mike, the members of BCC’s team were Bryan Smith, Alex Leonard, Nathan Godbout, and Evan Forrest. Each of the members of the McCullough team also finished in the top 20 in the individual competition.

The McCullough Cup Championship is contested during the first two days of the Vermont Amateur. The Cup is awarded to the club whose team posts the lowest aggregate score. The Cup was first awarded in 1905 at the Vermont Amateur held at Mt. Anthony Country Club in Bennington. It is named in honor of John G. McCullough, a resident of North Bennington and Governor of Vermont from 1902–1904. The current BCC McCullough Cup team follows in the footsteps of prior BCC McCullough Cup teams beginning in 1917, winning 25 times, including 13 of 14 years from 1950–1963.

