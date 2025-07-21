Burlington Country Club Roadside Historic Sit Marker Installed on South Prospect Street, Burlington, Vermont

From left to right: BCC President Zeke Plante, Club Historian Ken Merritt, and General Manager James Connolly pictured in front of the newly installed historic marker.

State of Vermont honors Burlington Country Club and predecessor, Waubanakee Golf Club, with a historic marker recognizing over a century of local golf history.

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeke Plante, President of Burlington Country Club, James Connolly, General Manager, and Ken Merritt, Club Historian, are pleased to announce that the State of Vermont approved the Club’s application for a Roadside Historic Site Marker recognizing the historic significance of Burlington Country Club, founded in 1924, and its predecessor, Waubankee Golf Club, organized in 1897. The Roadside Historic Site Marker program was created by the Vermont legislature in 1947 to recognize historic properties and people. Over 300 of the distinctive signs have been installed throughout Vermont, and this marker is the 324th!

The text recognizing Burlington Country Club reads as follows:

Established in 1924, the Burlington Country Club opened for play in 1926 on the 150-acre Fairholt estate purchased from Henry Holt. The club hired Scottish-born Donald J. Ross to design Chittenden County’s first 18-hole golf course. Active in the first half of the 20th century, Ross is revered as a major force in the history of American golf course architecture. He created challenging courses using naturalness, turtleback and punchbowl greens, strategically placed bunkers, and a routing that maximized walkability. These elements were executed at BCC, the only golf course in Vermont designed by Ross.

Since its founding, BCC has hosted numerous competitions, including the Vermont Men’s and Women’s Amateur Tournaments.

The text recognizing Waubanakee Golf Club reads as follows:

Waubanakee Golf Club was organized in 1897 and established links along South Prospect Street on the estates of banker Col. LeGrand B. Cannon and publisher Henry Holt and later moved to leased land on Shelburne Street in South Burlington. Scotsman James E. Betts, chairman of the Greens Committee, laid out a nine-hole course described as naturally sporty and well-turfed with undulating greens and lake views. The growing membership enabled the Club to purchase the land in 1901. With the opening of the 18-hole Burlington Country Club, play at the Waubanakee Club declined, and the land was sold in 1926. The New Waubanakee Golf Club was formed in 1930, active until 1946 when the site was redeveloped. The clubhouse, the last remnant of the Club, was demolished in the 1980s.

Burlington Country Club celebrated its Centennial in 1924 and continues to provide its members and guests with a unique golfing experience.

To learn more about the Club's rich history, visit Burlington Country Club's Club History webpage.

