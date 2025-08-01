Burlington Country Club Hosts the 37th Vermont Golf Association Mid-Amateur Men’s’ Golf Championship August 14-17, 2025

2024 Vermont Mid-Amateur Champion, BCC Member Bryan Smith

Burlington CC to host 37th Mid-Am Championship since 2012, where BCC member Bryan Smith will defend his 2024 title on home turf.

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burlington Country Club is honored to host the 37th Mid-Am Championship for only the 2nd time since the inception of the Mid-Am Championship in 1989. The Mid-Am Championship is open to any male golfer 25 years and older and has a unique format: The first day is a stroke play qualifier with the 32 low scores advancing to three days of single-elimination match play. BCC first hosted the Mid-Am Championship in 2012, which was won by Garren Poirier of Rutland Country Club, who would go on to win a total of six Mid-Am Championships. BCC members who have won the Mid-Am Championship are Art Shields in 1991 at Orleans Country Club, three-time winner David Goodrich, who won in 1994 at St. Johnsbury Country Club, in 2000 at Orleans Country Club and in 2008 at Green Mountain Country Club and Bryan Smith, the 2024 Mid-Am Championship at Country Club of Barre, who defeated Max Major of Rutland Country Club 4 and 3. Bryan Smith was the winner of the 2016 Amateur Championship and was a member of Burlington Country Club’s McCullough Cup (the inter-club competition during the first two days of the Vermont Amateur) team that won in 2024 and 2025. Bryan is looking forward to defending his Mid-Am title on his home course.

