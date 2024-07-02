Burlington Country Club of Vermont to host the 2024 VGA Vermont Amateur during Centennial Season
As the Club celebrates its 100th season, Burlington Country Club is honored to announce that it will host the VGA’s 2024 Vermont Amateur July 9-11, 2024.BURLINGTON, VERMONT, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burlington Country Club is honored to announce that it will host the Vermont Golf Association’s 2024 Vermont Amateur Championship July 9-11, 2024. The Vermont Amateur, or “VT AM” for short, is a focal point of the Vermont and New England golfing season and hosting it in 2024 is uniquely special for BCC as it coincides with the Club's 100th anniversary.
BCC AMATEUR HISTORY
The Vermont Amateur looms large in BCC’s history, putting additional pressure on the Club’s members playing in this year’s VT AM to uphold the Club’s legacy. 2024 marks the Club’s 16th time hosting the tournament since it started in 1902, and over the last century, BCC Members and Club teams have a taken home quite a few of the VT AM trophies. The Club is hopeful that one of many members playing in this year’s tournament will join the ranks of the other BCC Members who have won the Amateur throughout the decades including Kiki Price in 1933, 1937, 1941, and 1960; John Donnelly in 1962 and 1965; Lloyd Hier in 1976; and Steve Pcolar in 1978.
BCC 2024 ROSTER
The 2024 VT Amateur field is set, and BCC will have will be well represented. Of approximately 120 total competitors, 17 are BCC members: Michael Walsh Jr., Bryan Smith, and Alex Leonard, who finished in the 2023 Vermont Amateur top 20, were exempt from qualifying, as was Cam O’Connell for finishing in the top 5 of the Country Club of Vermont Stroke Play Series. The 13 other BCC members who qualified include Adam Berger, Angelos Carroll, Evan Forrest, Brian Lowry, Parker Martisus, Teddy Maynard, Chaney Noyes, Kyle Rexford, Mike Rozzi, Cam Saia, Ryan Schneider, Patrick Walsh, and BCC’s Centennial Committee Chair, Eric Flegenheimer.
THE McCULLOUGH CUP
There is additional anticipation as BCC determines its 2024 McCullough Cup team, which will be made up of 5 of the 17 members competing individually in the Vermont Amateur. The McCullough Cup, created in 1905 and named after Vermont Governor McCullough, is Vermont’s club team championship held within the Vermont Amateur. BCC has won the McCullough Cup 24 times and is especially proud of BCC’s own “Dream Team” that won the McCullough Cup team title 13 out of 14 years between 1950 and 1963.
ABOUT BCC COURSE & CLUB
Participants in the 2024 Vermont Amateur Championship can expect to be challenged by BCC’s demanding course, designed in by renowned golf course architect Donald Ross. Burlington Country Club stands as the only Ross design in Vermont and is unique in that—of his nearly 400 courses—it is believed to be the only one to feature two counter-clockwise concentric nines. More than 50 Club members have volunteered to ensure the tournament runs smoothly for competitors and spectators alike. Founded in 1924, Burlington Country Club has been a cornerstone of the Burlington community for 100 years. Renowned for its challenging course and breathtaking views, BCC has continually provided exceptional golf and a welcoming community for its members and guests. Join us in celebrating 100 years of golfing excellence at Burlington Country Club and witness the excitement of the 2024 VGA Vermont Amateur Championship!
Jason Shattie
Burlington Country Club
+1 802-864-4683
jason.shattie@burlingtoncountryclub.org
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn