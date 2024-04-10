Burlington Country Club & Golf Course of Vermont Celebrates Its Centennial Year
Burlington Country Club, an historic Donald Ross Course and landmark institution of Burlington, Vermont, is celebrating 100 years of premier golf and community.
I have never seen a better site for a country club.”BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burlington Country Club is excited to announce a historic milestone: 100 years!
— Walter B. Hatch
The Club’s season long celebration kicked off with a once-in-one-hundred-years event; on the unveiling of an iconic Centennial Clock in concurrence with the Solar Eclipse on April 8th. This first of many events, also included the release of the limited-edition “BCC Centennial Light” beer; for which BCC partnered with Zero Gravity to create a private label for their newly released Green State Light Lager. BCC Centennial Light will be available throughout 2024 at the Club’s bar and Grill Room to be enjoyed by members and their guests.
In the months to come, other Centennial events include a Hickory Stick tournament, a Party for 400 members and their guests, and the publication and book signing of “Burlington Country Club, The First 100 Years”, by author Andy Bigford.
BCC will also be hosting this year’s prestigious Vermont Amateur Championship July 9th through 11th. This season the club will also host the Vermont State High School Championships (boys and girls) in addition to the robust annual calendar of golf leagues, tournaments, charity outings and social events.
Ken Merritt, recently appointed as the Club’s first official historian, has led the work to reconstruct, archive and showcase the Club’s notable history. Established in 1924, the Club has grown to be a cornerstone of the Burlington community, synonymous with camaraderie and the only Donald Ross course in Vermont. As BCC celebrates its centennial year, it reflects and honors the wonderful history that has shaped Burlington Country Club into what it is today.
In 1924, the founders, led by Charles L. Woodbury, a distinguished UVM graduate from the class of 1888, envisioned a club that would rival any in New England, if not the entire country. Their ambitious dreams quickly materialized as they acquired 150 acres from New York Publisher, Henry Holt’s Fairholt estate situated on Burlington’s hilltop above Lake Champlain with iconic views of Vermont’s Green Mountains.
Designed by Donald J. Ross, a leading architect of the Golden Age of Golf Design, the Club’s course has been a point of distinction from the beginning. Ross’s lead designer, Walter B. Hatch, stated “I have never seen a better site for a country club.” Burlington Country Club stands as the only Ross design in Vermont and is unique in that—of his nearly 400 courses—it is believed to be the only one to be made-up of counter-clockwise concentric nines. Burlington Country Club immediately garnered praise for its breathtaking views, strategic design, and the best greens in Vermont.
Over the next fifty years the Club became a destination for some of the world's greatest golfers, drawing legends such as Byron Nelson, Ken Venturi, Bobby Locke, and Betsy Rawls. And it was the home club of Kiki Price, one of the most accomplished amateur players of any era, in Vermont. Burlington Country Club has sustained through many periods of change and challenges and continues to evolve with the City of Burlington and the culture of Vermont.
As BCC celebrates the past, the Club looks forward to the next 100 years as Vermont’s premier country club and continued legacy as one of Burlington’s landmark organizations.
