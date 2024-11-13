Inverness Graham Acquires Alliant, A Leading Advertising Data Company

BREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliant , the leading data-driven audience company, today announced that it has been acquired by Inverness Graham , a Philadelphia-based private equity firm that acquires innovative companies where technology is transforming traditional industry.Alliant will continue to operate as an independent entity, providing advertisers with high performing audiences across channels and a cutting-edge data co-op that delivers unique data collaboration value to its member brands.“We are excited to support the team at Alliant as they build on their expertise in data, analytics and technology to deliver audiences and critical insights to their customers across channels,” said Michael Morrissey, Managing Principal at Inverness Graham. “Alliant is uniquely positioned to deliver and support the trend towards customization in consumer engagement across the buyer journey. We aim to strengthen Alliant’s co-op model by welcoming even greater participation into our member network and building upon the company’s deep expertise in data science, advanced technology and marketing, while upholding its longstanding commitment to robust data governance practices.”This acquisition positions Alliant to grow its leadership position in delivering high performing audiences and operating a sophisticated data co-op. Brands can seamlessly activate Alliant’s audiences, including a syndicated set of over 2600 audiences and new custom audience targeting solution for CPG advertisers , across more than 400 programmatic platforms, all major social networks, leading addressable TV platforms, email and direct mail for highly effective ad targeting strategies in any channel.“Alliant has seen steady growth in our products and services over the years as we launched new solutions and innovated our channel offerings, especially as an early adopter in programmatic and more recently with CTV,” said JoAnne Monfradi Dunn, CEO of Alliant. “We are thrilled to have found a partner in Inverness Graham as we aim to sustain this growth, but also further invest in data assets, technology and product innovation. As part of Inverness Graham, I am confident Alliant will provide even greater value to co-op members, and all of the brands, agencies, and platform partners that rely on us.”Inverness Graham and Alliant are actively seeking acquisitions and strategic partnerships with innovative companies that provide high-quality marketing data, analytics and technology.BrightTower, a New York City headquartered investment banking and M&A advisory services firm, served as exclusive financial advisor to Alliant in this transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.About AlliantAlliant is trusted by thousands of brands and agencies as an independent partner bringing a human element to modern data solutions. The Alliant DataHub — built on billions of consumer transactions, an expansive identity map, advanced data science and high-performance technology — enables marketers to execute omnichannel campaigns with responsive consumers at the center. Data security and privacy have been core values since day one, with continual validation of people, processes, and data through meaningful certifications such as SOC2, IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency, NQI certification from Neutronian, and quarterly quality scoring with Truthset.About Inverness Graham InvestmentsInverness Graham is a Philadelphia based buyout firm that acquires innovative companies where technology is transforming traditional industry. The firm’s Flagship strategy focuses on high-growth businesses in Healthcare, Tech-Enabled Services / Software and Advanced Manufacturing. The firm’s Green Light strategy targets tech-enabled businesses where Environmental Sustainability is a key driver of accelerating growth. Inverness Graham executes a differentiated, repeatable model for value creation through its proprietary Strategic Platform Build approach. Founded by senior executives of the Graham Group, the firm builds upon a 60-year legacy of operational excellence, bringing substantial value creation resources and an innovative mindset to support its portfolio company partners.

