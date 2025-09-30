Verve and Experian Announce Measurement Collaboration for ID-less Audiences

Verve logo

Experian validation underscores accuracy of ATOM cohorts and empowers marketers to activate campaigns across ID-less environments, ensuring precise targeting.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the AdTech industry continues to search for scalable identity alternatives, Verve is doubling down on a less conventional but increasingly viable approach with on-device cohorts.Today, Experian and Verve are happy to announce their latest collaboration to bring scaled, high-accuracy targeting to ID-less audiences. By combining Verve’s on-device intelligence with Experian’s industry-leading marketing data, the collaboration empowers marketers to reach their intended audiences — even in environments where traditional identifiers are restricted or unavailable.Experian marketing data provides the foundation for accurate audience targeting, supporting both ID-based and ID-less methods. Verve complements this by applying its ID-less graph and on-device intelligence to expand audience reach in privacy-restricted environments. This collaboration strengthens data integrity and ensures marketers can connect with audiences effectively, even as traditional identifiers become less available.Setting new benchmarks for ID-less impact Now available for Android, ATOM, Verve’s proprietary ID-less on-device contextual platform, opens doors for ID-less targeting and monetization across 65,000+ apps in Verve’s programmatic ecosystem. Already active on 30% of Verve’s iOS traffic, ATOM has generated over 740 unique audience cohorts across behavioral, contextual, and demographic traits.Experian will assess and benchmark the accuracy and relevance of ATOM-generated cohorts, including gesture-based demographic cohorts, to estimate user traits based on touch signals like swipe velocity, screen pressure, and interaction patterns.“We’re excited to make ATOM’s in-app scale practical for performance marketers,” said Ali Mack, VP of AdTech at Experian Marketing Services. “By validating Verve’s ATOM cohorts with Experian marketing data, we’re giving brands a dependable way to activate at scale and measure what matters, reach and results, across a massive in-app footprint.”To ensure transparency and reliability, ATOM cohorts will be validated against Experian’s comprehensive U.S. consumer database, which includes 300 million individuals and 126 million households. Ranked #1 in accuracy by Truthset, Experian marketing data is built through a rigorous process of multi-source data compilation, real-time updates, and a proprietary accuracy validation framework.“This is a breakthrough moment in our mission to enable performant marketing without identity,” said David Philippson, Chief Product Officer at Verve. “Our collaboration with Experian ensures that every ID-less cohort we deliver meets the highest bar of accuracy.”This collaboration with Experian is Verve’s latest move to bolster ATOM’s credibility in a highly scrutinized space and could serve as a model for other AdTech companies looking to blend proprietary design with third-party measurement.About VerveVerve Group is a fast-growing software platform in the advertising technology industry, connecting advertisers seeking to buy digital ad space with publishers monetizing their content. Driven by its mission “Let’s make media better.” Verve provides responsible, AI-driven advertising solutions that deliver superior outcomes for advertisers and publishers. The company focuses on emerging media channels like mobile in-app, connected TV and others. In anticipation of growing demand from users and advertisers for greater privacy, Verve has developed cutting-edge ID-less targeting technology that enables efficient advertising within digital media without relying on identifiers such as cookies or IDFA. Thanks to its strong differentiation and execution, Verve has achieved a revenue CAGR of 33 percent over the past four years reaching net revenues of 437 million euros in 2024 with an adj. EBITDA margin of 30 percent. Verve's main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143). Its shares - with the ISIN SE0018538068 - are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: VRV) and on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: VER).About ExperianExperian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realize their financial goals and help them to save time and money. We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, finance, insurance, and many more industry segments.We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and innovate. As a FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 32 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.