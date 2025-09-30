Tinuiti Named a Certified Meridian Partner

Meridian, an open-source Marketing Mix Modeling, furthers Tinuiti’s Media Mix Modeling capabilities, helping brands move faster and measure smarter

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tinuiti , the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the U.S. across the media that matters most, today announced its certification as a Meridian partner. Built by Google, Meridian enables advanced measurement and delivers innovative methodologies and transparency through open-source code to ensure accurate, actionable, and analytically rigorous measurement that drives better business outcomes.As a certified Meridian partner, Tinuiti is uniquely positioned to combine open-source methodology with real-world activation and proprietary data. Supporting brands across the full spectrum of media mix modeling (MMM) maturity levels, from foundational builds to enterprise-grade measurement strategies, Tinuiti’s approach is focused on delivering clear, actionable insights and grounded in causal truth, powered by the agency’s proprietary tech suite, Bliss Point by Tinuiti Kolin Kleveno, SVP, Head of Partnerships, Tinuiti, said: “Tinuiti is proud to partner with brands that demand accountability and results, which is why achieving a Meridian certificate marks an exciting development in our ability to do just that. Thanks to our close collaboration with Google, we continue to bring new, powerful solutions to our mutual clients. This certification deepens our ability to build on our own proprietary technology suite of modeling tools within Bliss Point by Tinuiti, and further help marketers at every stage of the MMM journey.”With Meridian, an open-source MMM built by Google, Tinuiti is helping provide innovative solutions to key measurement challenges through innovation, transparency, actionability, and education.Innovation: Meridian enables three methodology innovations– Google Query Volume data inclusion (GQV), Reach and Frequency modelling (R/F), and calibration with default and custom priors— to modernize MMMs and help make them more accurate, actionable, and analytically rigorous. As a Meridian certified partner, Tinuiti leverages Meridian’s open-source foundation to solve key measurement challenges and meet the needs of modern marketers.Transparency: Brands benefit from models that are fully customizable and designed to meet unique business needs. Meridian’s open-source code library and published methodology research papers allow for builds to suit evolving goals. Tinuiti builds on Meridian’s open methodology with full transparency across model design, assumption, and in-platform reporting.Actionability: With end-to-end actionability across data collection, model methodology, and optimization, Meridian empowers advertisers to confidently develop cross-channel budgets. Tinuiti supports this informed decision-making, transforming modeled outputs into clear, confident decisions through strategic support and media-ready insights.Education: Comprehensive technical documentation and troubleshooting supports successful implementation of Meridian at all stages of MMM maturity. Alongside a Meridian partner like Tinuiti, brands gain strategic partnership, training and ongoing support at every stage of the MMM journey.Powered by Bliss Point by Tinuiti, Tinuiti’s proprietary suite of modeling tools including Rapid MMM (rMMM), Geo MMM, Brand Equity, Always-On Incrementality, and Forecasting, Tinuiti clients benefit from a measurement engine built specifically to help identify waste, propel growth, and enable fine-tuned analysis and informed decision-making.With the ability to eliminate inefficiency and scale, clients can see exactly what’s working by unifying media and measurement under one roof. With $4B in media under management and a team of 1,000+ employee-owners, Tinuiti delivers measurable business impact across search, social, commerce, streaming, and more.Over the past year, Tinuiti has tripled its Media AOR revenue, underscoring the market's demand for its performance-driven, product-led model including Bliss Point by Tinuiti and its unique MMM solutions. Building on a momentum-filled 2025, Tinuiti recently unveiled its powerful new go-to-market message: Love Growth. Hate Waste. This provocative message cuts through industry complexity with brutal simplicity, and unites what brands care about most with what fuels Tinuiti’s passion.In addition to the new messaging, Tinuiti launched its new AI SEO offering. As a full-funnel marketing agency that got its start in search over 20 years ago, Tinuiti understands effective search strategy requires more than carefully chosen keywords—it’s about building influence where it counts. A direct response to the decline of traditional organic traffic, AI SEO represents the latest evolution in Tinuiti’s Search offering and ensures brands show up where decisions get made, across both traditional engines and AI-powered platforms like Google AI Overviews and Bing Copilot.About Tinuiti:Tinuiti is the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the U.S. across the media that matters most, with $4 billion in digital media under management and more than 1,200 employees. Built for marketers who demand growth and accountability, Tinuiti unites media and measurement under one roof to eliminate waste—the biggest growth killer of all—and scale what works. Its proprietary technology, Bliss Point by Tinuiti, reveals the truth around growth and waste, and how to capitalize on it. With expert teams across Commerce, Search, Social, TV & Audio, and more, Tinuiti delivers measurable results with brutal simplicity: Love Growth. Hate Waste. https://tinuiti.com/

