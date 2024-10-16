Alliant Launches Custom Audience Solution Tailored to CPG Brands

BREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliant , the leading data-driven audience company, today announced the launch of its custom audience targeting solution for CPG advertisers. Designed to address the unique challenges CPG brands face related to competition and building loyalty, the flexibility of Alliant’s custom CPG audiences will enable brands across verticals to deliver the goods when it comes to achieving exceptional campaign performance.Alongside Alliant’s existing offering of more than 2,600 consumer audiences, custom CPG audiences let advertisers marry specific CPG brand and product purchase data with demographic, lifestyle, and behavioral insights, creating an incredibly powerful targeting solution.“In many CPG categories—soap, for example—nearly every consumer is a potential customer. And yet, the 22-year-old college student who is shopping for body wash is not the same as the 54-year-old corporate executive who is also buying body wash,” said Dave Taylor, Chief Product Officer, Alliant. “Likewise, people tend to develop fierce brand loyalties when it comes to these everyday items. Alliant’s custom CPG audience approach captures and addresses these nuances to deliver effective targeting, with scale and precision.”Alliant’s unique CPG audience approach leverages legally and ethically sourced data from mobile couponing apps that covers over 9 million active consumers across 6,000 brands representing CPG categories such as beauty and care; groceries and essentials; health, diet, and nutrition; home essentials; pets; and more. This audience data is united with Alliant DataHub’s transactional second-party dataset, which covers billions of transactions across more than 500 brands and product categories, as well as additional consumer attributes related to demographics, lifestyle, and behaviors.Alliant’s commitment to delivering high performing audiences is reinforced by its white-glove customer service. Recognizing that each CPG brand has unique needs, Alliant collaborates closely with advertisers to craft custom audience segments that capture the nuances of their customer base. This personalized approach ensures that brands and their agency partners can navigate the vast and complex CPG landscape with confidence, knowing they’re reaching the right consumers with the right message. For advertisers looking for a more off-the-shelf option, Alliant will launch over 150 syndicated CPG product category segments in January of 2025.Like Alliant’s syndicated set, custom CPG audiences can be seamlessly activated across 400+ programmatic platforms, all major social networks, and leading addressable TV platforms for highly effective targeting strategies in any channel. To learn more about Alliant’s custom approach to CPG audiences, visit our dedicated CPG audience resource here About AlliantAlliant is trusted by thousands of brands and agencies as an independent partner bringing a human element to modern data solutions. The Alliant DataHub — built on billions of consumer transactions, an expansive identity map, advanced data science, and high-performance technology — enables marketers to execute omnichannel campaigns with responsive consumers at the center. Data security and privacy have been core values since day one, and Alliant continually validates people, processes, and data through meaningful certifications such as SOC2, IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency, NQI certification from Neutronian, and quarterly quality scoring with Truthset.

