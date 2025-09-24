Phrase Continues to Set the Pace for Innovation with AI Agent, Upgrades to Phrase Studio, and Smarter Workflows

Latest release introduces an AI Translation Agent, advanced AI in Phrase Studio with real-time collaboration, and smarter workflows for faster results

By combining AI, real-time collaboration, and workflow integration, we are equipping teams with technology that multiplies efficiency and impact across their entire global content operations.” — Georg Ell, CEO Phrase

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phrase , the global leader in AI-powered language technology, today announced a new wave of product innovations designed to help enterprises work smarter, faster, and more effectively across global markets. The release introduces a new AI Translation Agent, AI-led translation and real-time collaboration in Phrase Studio, and enhanced integrations that provide teams with more speed, control, and efficiency in managing multilingual content workflows.AI That Works InstantlyThe new AI Translation Agent makes advanced generative AI accessible by combining translation and optimization in a single step. It allows businesses to experience high-quality AI translation immediately without complex setup. The Agent delivers fluent, consistent output that often eliminates the need for human review, enabling teams to scale faster and reduce time and costs while maintaining high translation quality. This frees up linguists to focus on higher-value tasks, accelerates global delivery, and helps enterprises achieve greater efficiency across their content operations.Advanced AI and Real-time Collaboration in Phrase StudioWith this release Phrase Language AI is now available directly in Phrase Studio, allowing teams to combine advanced neural and LLM-powered engines with their own terminology, assets, and brand tone of voice in a single environment. This ensures consistency across all content types, including video, documents, and digital channels, while reducing manual edits and keeping every market aligned.Phrase Studio has also been turned into a collaborative workspace. Teams can now work together in real time on the same project, whether adapting video content, adding subtitles, or producing voiceovers, for smoother teamwork and faster turnaround.By integrating collaboration and AI into a single workflow, Phrase enables enterprises to manage multimedia content at scale with greater speed, precision, and confidence.Smarter Workflows and IntegrationBeyond new levels of collaboration and AI agents, this release also introduces enhancements that improve accuracy, visibility, and context across enterprise content workflows:- Live Figma Previews: Real-time translation Figma previews directly in the CAT editor reduce design bottlenecks and shorten review cycles.- Smarter Job Sync: Enhanced cross-platform coordination simplifies project management. Smarter job tracking and duplicate prevention keep every project accurate, visible, and under control.- Custom Fields in Term Bases: Richer context is preserved for linguists, reducing errors and removing workarounds.Raising the Standard for Enterprise Content“With this release, we are delivering more than new innovation. It reflects our continued commitment to reshaping how enterprises create and deliver global content,” said Georg Ell, CEO at Phrase. “By combining AI, real-time collaboration, and workflow integration, we are equipping teams with technology that multiplies efficiency and impact across their entire global content operations.”This latest innovation builds on Phrase’s recent recognition as a Leader in the inaugural Forrester Wave™ for the language technology industry , an independent analysis that reinforces its role as a trusted partner for enterprises navigating the complexities of global content delivery.About PhrasePhrase is a world leader in AI-led language technology, helping organizations open the door to global business by reaching more people, making deeper connections and driving faster growth across languages and cultures.The cloud-based Phrase Platform comes equipped with all the key capabilities a business needs to drive a multilingual content strategy. From AI-driven machine translation and world-leading translation management, to software and multimedia localization, best-in-class workflow automation, quality evaluation and analytics. The Phrase Platform is designed to connect, streamline and manage every possible translation task across the enterprise.That’s why brands like Uber, Shopify, Volkswagen, leading LSPs and global SI partners, and thousands of others choose Phrase to help them form meaningful connections with millions of people to accelerate their global growth. For more information, visit phrase.com.Connect with Phrase: LinkedIn | YouTube

