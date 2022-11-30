COVID Research by Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic Canada; Facial Topical Cream Enhances Facemask Usage or Tolerability
Clinical Research by Dr Olumuyiwa Bamgbade; Facial Topical Cream Enhances Facemask Tolerability and Compliance During COVID-19 Pandemic
Facial topical cream will make it easier for millions of people to use facemasks and protect their face from facemask-related complications”SURREY, BC, CANADA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A clinical research study has revealed that facial topical cream promotes facemask tolerability and usage during the COVID-19 pandemic. The reliable and pertinent research was led and authored by Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade at the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.
Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist, assistant professor and specialist interventional pain physician who trained in Nigeria, Britain, USA, France and South Korea Profile. Dr. Bamgbade is the medical director of the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic, a specialist interventional pain clinic and research center SalemClinic. The interesting clinical research was published in the Journal of Taibah University Medical Sciences JTUMED.
Facemask usage is associated with localized facial skin complications such as acne, bruise, rash, itching, discomfort, discoloration, redness, hotness, ulceration, crusting, infection, and dermatitis. These significant complications may provoke face-touching, face-scratching and facemask non-compliance; which undermines the efficacy of facemask protection and COVID-19 infection control. Therefore, the clinical research study examined the impact of different non-prescription topical creams on facemask tolerability, facemask compliance and related skin complications during the COVID-19 pandemic. Six common topical skin creams were evaluated; including petrolatum jelly, hydrocortisone cream, lidocaine gel, zinc oxide cream, arnica cream and diphenhydramine cream.
"The research confirmed that all the topical creams reduce facemask-related facial redness, facial temperature rise, and facial discomfort. Facial temperature rise is lowest with topical lidocaine gel; early facial redness is lowest with topical hydrocortisone or diphenhydramine cream; severe facial redness is lowest with topical hydrocortisone or zinc oxide cream; and facemask-related pain is lowest with topical lidocaine gel," explained Dr. Bamgbade. "All the selected topical creams reduce facemask-related skin complications, and thereby enhance facemask usage, compliance and tolerability. Facemask compliance is best with topical lidocaine gel. Topical petrolatum jelly has the best user satisfaction and odor rating. People who wear facemasks frequently or for prolonged duration should protect their skin with topical petrolatum, zinc oxide or arnica cream. People who experience facial redness from facemasks should treat their skin with topical hydrocortisone or diphenhydramine cream," advised Dr. Bamgbade. "People who experience significant facemask-related facial discomfort or pain may use topical lidocaine gel."
Based in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic is a specialist interventional pain clinic and research center that provides multimodal pain management, interventional pain treatment, substance misuse therapy, insomnia treatment and preoperative optimization therapy. Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist, assistant professor, specialist interventional pain physician and the medical director of the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic. For further information; salem.painclinic@gmail.com.
