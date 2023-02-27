India Foam Market Size to Expand at US$ 10.1 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR 4.9%
The India foam market size reached US$ 7.5 Billion in 2022 and it is projected to reach US$ 10.1 Billion by 2028 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during 2023-2028.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “India Foam Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the India foam market size reached US$ 7.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2023-2028.
Foam refers to a synthetic polymer created by encapsulating bubbles of gas. It is produced using various chemical resins such as polystyrene, phenolic, polyurethane, and polyvinyl chloride. It is lightweight, non-toxic, and hypoallergenic in nature and does not degrade over a long period of time. It also offers insulation and protection to materials against abrasion, moisture, and temperature. As a result, foam finds extensive applications across mining and manufacturing, aerospace, medical construction, automotive, packaging, and electronics industries across the region.
India Foam Market Trends and Drivers:
The market is primarily driven by significant growth in the furnishing sector. Foams are used in home furnishing products, including foam-based pillowcases, mattresses, and bed linens, to ensure comfort through even distribution of pressure and body weight. Moreover, the widespread adoption of foam in medical device packaging, orthopedic soft goods, and medical components represents another major growth-inducing factor.
Besides this, the expanding automotive industry and the increasing use of foam for producing several automobile components such as passenger safety parts, bumpers, and seats to enhance the overall fuel efficiency of the vehicle is also providing a positive thrust to the market growth. Along with this, the increasing popularity of online shopping among individuals is augmenting the demand for packaging materials made of foam.
Furthermore, the introduction of bio-based polyols that minimize carbon emissions into the environment, extensive investments in new infrastructure development, and the rising number of new housing projects, and renovation of non-residential buildings are creating a favorable market outlook across the country.
India Foam Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Alpha Foam Ltd., Ankit Polymers, Goldcoin Foam Pvt. Ltd., IRE-TEX Premier India Pvt. Ltd., Jumax Foam Pvt Ltd, M.H. Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Premratan Concast Pvt Ltd. (PyareLal Group Of Industries), Royal EPE Foam Private Limited, Sarva Foam Industries Pvt. Ltd, Sheela Foam Limited, and Tirupati Foam Limited.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, category, type and application.
Breakup by Category:
• Flexible Foam
• Rigid Foam
Breakup by Type:
• Polyurethane
• Polystyrene
• Polyolefin
• Phenolic
• PET
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Furniture
• Automotive
• Building and Construction
• Apparels
• Packaging
• Appliances
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• South India
• North India
• West and Central India
• East and North East-India
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
