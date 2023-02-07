Metal Cans Market Trends 2023 | Industry Share, In-Depth Analysis Report, 2028
The global metal cans market size reached US$ 64.8 Billion in 2022. By 2028, it will reach a value of US$ 75.7 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% (2023-2028).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Metal Cans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global metal cans market size reached US$ 64.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 75.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% during 2023-2028.
Download a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/metal-cans-market/requestsample
Metal cans are packaging containers made from tin, steel, and aluminum. They are sealed with removable lids and used to store or transport soups, fruits, vegetables, beverages, pet food, paints, and varnishes. They are strong and durable and allow damage-free handling, filling, processing, storage, and distribution. They are also affordable, corrosion-resistant, and recyclable and do not affect the flavor or color of the products. In addition, they provide pressure resistance, malleability, toughness, durability, and compactness. As a result, metal cans find extensive applications across the personal care, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage (F&B) industries.
Report Metric
Metal Cans Market Trends and Drivers:
The global metal cans market is primarily driven by the rising product use in the F&B sector as a packaging solution for storing numerous products, such as energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, iced teas, sodas, and carbonated soft drinks. Moreover, metal cans are more easily recyclable than other materials, such as plastic or glass, and can be reused and recycled without incurring any performance loss.
In line with this, the rising demand for eco-friendly cans due to the increasing environmental consciousness among individuals is positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the surging focus of key players on introducing customized designs for brands to promote brand awareness and expand their consumer base is another major growth-inducing factor. Along with this, recent innovations in can-making and controlling metal deposition on packaging materials that improve material efficiency and provide unique antibacterial and microwave susceptor properties have catalyzed market growth.
Other factors, including the introduction of easy open-lid cans, rising product demand for packaging industrial products, and increasing sales of canned foods due to hectic consumer lifestyles, are also anticipated to drive the market further.
Global Metal Cans Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Who are the key players in metal cans market?
Amcor plc, Ardagh Group S.A., Ball Corporation, CPMC Holdings Limited, Crown Holdings Inc., Hindustan Tin Works Ltd., Independent Can Company, Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad (Can-One Berhad), Mauser Packaging Solutions, Silgan Containers LLC (Silgan Holdings Inc.), Sonoco Products Company and Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, material type, fabrication and can type.
Breakup by Material Type:
• Aluminium
• Steel
• Tin
Breakup by Fabrication:
• Two Piece Metal Can
• Three Piece Metal Can
Breakup by Can Type:
• Food
o Vegetable
o Fruits
o Pet Food
o Others
• Beverages
o Alcoholic Beverage
o Non-Alcoholic Beverage
• Aerosols
o Paints and Varnishes
o Cosmetic and Personal Care
o Pharmaceuticals
o Others
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
o United States
o Canada
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Australia
o Indonesia
o Others
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o United Kingdom
o Italy
o Spain
o Russia
o Others
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Others
• Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/3x4zfk1
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Other Market Research Reports:
Trash Bags Market Growth Analysis
Rigid Plastic Packaging Industry Forecast
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us:
IMARC Services Private Limited.
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800
Anand Ranjan
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here