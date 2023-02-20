India Household Cleaners Market Is Expected To Reach Around US$ 21,950 Million by 2028, Industry Growth (CAGR) of 18.9%
India household cleaners market reached a value of US$ 7,537 Million in 2022. IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21,950 Million by 2028, CAGR 18.9%SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, February 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “India Household Cleaners Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the India household cleaners market size reached US$ 7,537 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21,950 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9% during 2023-2028.
Household cleaners are a diverse range of cleaning products custom-built to help remove dirt, germs, and other contaminants in the home. They are available in various product categories, such as laundry cleaners, surface cleaners, toilet bowl cleaners, dishwashing liquids, window cleaners, glass cleaners, etc. In terms of ingredients, household cleaners are segmented into solvents, surfactants, builders, antimicrobials, etc. They prove effective in removing dust, grease, soap scum, oil, hard water marks, limescale, preventing microbial growth, etc. Consequently, household cleaners find extensive application in cleaning kitchens, bathrooms, fabrics, floors, and other surfaces in residential and commercial spaces.
India Household Cleaners Market Trends and Drivers:
The expanding consumer consciousness towards household hygiene and the launch of various awareness programs by government bodies aimed at promoting the need for proper cleanliness are primarily driving the Indian household cleaners market.
Besides this, the increasing demand for natural and eco-friendly product variants that are gentle on the skin and the environment and the growing number of retail stores, especially across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the emerging trend of using specialized cleaners that can be utilized on mirrored surfaces, glass, stainless steel, wood, etc., is also positively influencing the market across the country.
Furthermore, the rising investments by key market players to develop safer and clean-label products, including baking soda, oxygen bleach, corn starch, washing soda, vegetable oils, alcohol, citrus solvents, etc., are anticipated to augment the Indian household cleaners market over the forecasted period.
India Household Cleaners Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Household Cleaners Companies:
Hindustan Unilever Limited (Unilever), Rohit Surfactants Private Limited, Reckitt Benckiser (India) Limited (Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare Ltd. (Procter & Gamble), Jyothy Labs Limited, Nirma Limited, Fena (P) Limited, Dabur India Limited, S. C. Johnson Products Pvt. Ltd. (SC Johnson & Son Investment Ltd.) and Pitambari Products Private Limited.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, ingredient, distribution channel, income group, application and premiumization.
Breakup by Product:
Laundry
Dishwashing
Surface Cleaner
Toilet Bowl Cleaner
Window Cleaner
Glass Cleaner
Scourers
Others
Breakup by Ingredient:
Builders
Solvents
Surfactants
Antimicrobials
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Convenience Stores
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Online
Others
Breakup by Income Group:
Middle (INR 2.5 lacs- INR 27.5 lacs)
Low (Less than INR 2.5 Lacs)
High (Greater than INR 27.5 lacs)
Breakup by Application:
Fabric
Kitchen
Bathroom
Floor
Others
Breakup by Premiumization:
Economy
Mid-Size
Premium
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
