Cloud Kitchen Market Size Will Attain US$ 125.5 Billion by 2028 | Growing At (CAGR) of 11.3%
The global cloud kitchen market size reached US$ 63.9 Billion in 2022. By 2028, it will reach a value of US$ 125.5 Billion, growing at 11.3% (2023-2028).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Cloud Kitchen Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global cloud kitchen market size reached US$ 63.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 125.5 Billion by 2028 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during 2023-2028.
What is cloud kitchen?
A cloud kitchen, also known as a delivery-only kitchen, ghost kitchen, or dark kitchen, is a food delivery service operating from a centralized licensed food preparation facility designed to produce delivery-optimized menu items. It serves as a production and delivery unit with space limited to food preparation, which can be in any location, basements, parking spaces, and warehouses. It also provides benefits such as added convenience, affordable start-ups cost, lower overhead expenditure, flexible menu, optimized delivery experience, access to customer data, and increased reach. As a result, cloud kitchen is gaining popularity as an ideal business solution to meet the emerging food delivery demand of local restaurants, food chains, and consumers across the globe.
Cloud Kitchen Market Trends and Drivers:
The market is primarily driven by the rising consumer inclination toward online food services over dining experiences. This can be attributed to the hectic work schedules of the individuals and the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with the mandatory lockdown leading to restricted dine-in services.
Consequently, food businesses, such as meal prep companies, caterers, delivery-optimized restaurants, and packaged food producers, are adopting cloud kitchens to strengthen business continuity and deliver food without hassle or overhead costs. Moreover, the leading market players are offering a comprehensive platform with seamless incorporation of kitchen display (KDS), point of sale (POS), and inventory management technologies, representing another major growth-inducing factor.
Furthermore, the rapid cloud kitchen establishment and strategic collaborations amongst key players to enhance cloud kitchen services are anticipated to propel market growth in the coming years.
Global Cloud Kitchen Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Cloud Kitchen Companies:
CloudKitchens, DoorDash Inc., Kitchen United, Kitopi, Lightspeed Commerce Inc., PAR Technology Corporation, POSist Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Rebel Foods, Starbucks Coffee Company, Swiggy and Toast Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, product type and nature.
Breakup by Type:
Independent Cloud Kitchen
Commissary/Shared Kitchen
Kitchen Pods
Breakup by Product Type:
Burger and Sandwich
Pizza and Pasta
Chicken
Seafood
Mexican and Asian Food
Others
Breakup by Nature:
Franchised
Standalone
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
