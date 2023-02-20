Feed Software Market Growth 2022 | Research Report, Trends, In-depth Analysis 2027
The global feed software market size reached US$ 177.08 Million in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 258.97 Million, growing at 6.30% (2022-2027).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Feed Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global feed software market size reached a value of US$ 177.08 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 258.97 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.30% during 2022-2027.
Feed software is used by feed manufacturers, formulators, nutritionists, and veterinarians to make and manage feed formulas. It can generate reports for creating balanced diets and evaluating budgets. It also provides information about suppliers who offer ingredients at low prices. It helps in saving time, reducing production costs, eliminating the risk of calculation errors, and managing the nutrient requirements, ingredient information, and composition of animal feed. As a result, feed software finds extensive applications in the livestock industry across the globe.
Feed Software Market Trends and Drivers:
The global feed software market is primarily driven by the rapid industrialization of the livestock sector. Moreover, the escalating demand for feed optimization techniques to overcome the difficulties of feed formulation and ensure proper usage of ingredients is positively influencing the market growth.
Additionally, feed software offers numerous benefits, including cost savings in feed milling operations, improved animal growth and health, and the ability to monitor animal behavior and identify sick animals, which is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, several key players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to provide regular software updates and are incorporating surveillance cameras and sensors to monitor animal weight and feed intake, thereby contributing to the market growth.
Other factors, including rising consumption of meat products, expanding animal population, and increasing spending on animal health, are also anticipated to create a positive market outlook.
Global Feed Software Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
Feed Software Companies:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Adifo, Agrovision B.V., Alltech Inc., Animal Feed Formulation Software, Bluestar Adisseo Company (China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.), Cargill Incorporated, Cultura Technologies Inc. (Volaris Group Inc.), Dalex Livestock Solutions LLC, DHI Computing Service Inc, Easy Automation Inc. , Feedlogic Corporation, PrairiE Systems LLC (United Animal Health Inc.) and Supervisor Systems.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, animal type, mode of delivery and end user.
Breakup by Type:
• Feed Formulation Software
• Animal Simulation Model
• Others
Breakup by Animal Type:
• Swine
• Poultry
• Ruminant
• Aquaculture
• Others
Breakup by Mode of Delivery:
• On-premises
• Cloud-based
Breakup by End User:
• Feed Producers
• Animal Farmers
• Nutritional Professional and Consultants
• Veterinarians
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
