Semiconductor Intellectual Property Ip Market Size Worth US$ 7.2 Billion by 2027 | Research Report

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Ip Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the semiconductor Intellectual property industry?

The global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market size reached US$ 5.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.87% during 2022-2027.

What is a semiconductor Intellectual property (IP)?

A reusable logic, cell, or chip layout design is represented as a semiconductor intellectual property (SIP). It is typically created to be rented out to different vendors as the core element of numerous complex devices and chip designs. Pre-verified SIP typically has a license charge associated with it. Peripherals, interconnects, CPUs, and memory drives frequently employ these cells. SIPs are typically provided as either separate soft IP blocks that can be synthesized using any fabrication method or hard IP blocks that can only be used in certain executions. Because of this, these chips are widely used in a variety of industries, including consumer electronics, telecom, healthcare, automotive, etc.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request and get a sample brochure for free: https://www.imarcgroup.com/semiconductor-intellectual-property-market/requestsample

What are the major market drivers in the semiconductor Intellectual property (IP) market?

One of the key drivers propelling the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market is the rising electronics sector around the world. Additionally, the widespread application of multicore technology for consumer devices is fueling the market's expansion. Additionally, dual-core or quad-core processors used in laptops, smartphones, and tablets need highly effective SIPs to deliver error-free performance, which is also boosting the global market.

Apart from this, another important aspect driving growth is the rising need for contemporary system-on-chip (SOC) architectures. In addition, a number of technological developments, such as the internet of things (IoT) integration of connected devices and the use of graphene transistors, self-organizing molecular machines, and carbon nanotubes to get around the physical limitations of conventional semiconductor technologies and offer a better service.

Ask Analyst for 10% free customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2520&flag=C

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by IP Type:

Processor IP

Interface IP

Memory IP

Others

Breakup by Revenue Source:

Royalty

Licensing

Services

Breakup by IP Core:

Soft Cores

Hard Cores

Breakup by Application:

IDM Firms

Foundries

Fabless Firms

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Telecom

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

By Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

List of Major Key Players:

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

ARM Ltd. (SoftBank Group Corp.)

Cadence Design Systems Inc

CEVA Inc

eMemory Technology Incorporated

Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)

Imagination Technologies Limited (Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, Inc.)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp

Mentor Graphics Corporation (Siemens Aktiengesellschaft)

Open-Silicon Inc. (SiFive)

Rambus Inc

Synopsys Inc

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Electrolyzer Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/601362734/electrolyzer-market-is-expected-to-reach-us-732-million-by-2027-imarc-group

Thermoformed Plastics Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

Spray Adhesives Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/587117150/spray-adhesives-market-size-to-reach-us-4-3-billion-by-2027-at-a-4-7-cagr-imarc-group

Gel Battery Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/604977854/with-4-cagr-gel-battery-market-to-hit-us-2-7-billion-2023-2028

Organic Dyes Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/602412749/organic-dyes-market-share-reach-us-5-12-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-5-6

Smart Polymers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

Europe Biodegradable Plastic Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/600768030/pool-tables-market-size-to-expand-at-a-cagr-of-5-6-during-2022-2027

India Caustic Potash Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/592797101/india-caustic-potash-market-size-reach-154-250-tons-by-2027-cagr-of-4-29

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.