India Caustic Potash Market Size Reach 154,250 Tons by 2027 | CAGR of 4.29%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Caustic Potash Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the india caustic potash market size reached 120,000 Tons in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 154,250 Tons by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.29% during 2022-2027.

Caustic potash (KOH), often known as potassium hydroxide, is an inorganic alkaline chemical that is widely used as a cleaning and disinfectant. It is produced by electrolyzing an aqueous potassium chloride solution and is commonly found in detergents, soaps, hairsprays, dyes, molten salts, photographic chemicals, and fertilizers. Caustic potash comes in a variety of forms, including solid, pellets, flakes, liquid, and powders, and it is also used to stabilize skincare products. Caustic potash has a higher solubility in water and successfully maintains pH levels when compared to caustic soda, which is commonly utilized.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The India caustic potash market is primarily driven by widespread product application in agriculture to boost crop production and fulfill the country's expanding food demand. Furthermore, the increased use of the product as a cleaning agent in vineyards to eliminate biofilms of bacteria and yeast inside the tanks is boosting market growth. Caustic potash is also widely used in the food and beverage industries as a stabilizer, thickening agent, and pH adjuster to lengthen product shelf life, which supports market growth. Other causes, such as the use of caustic potash in microscopic viewing of fungus and the development of KOH-based fertilizers, are expected to fuel growth across the country.

India Caustic Potash Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, form, grade, end use.

Breakup by Form:

Solid

Liquid

Breakup by Grade:

Industrial

Reagent

Pharma

Breakup by End Use:

Potassium Carbonate

Potassium Phosphates

Potassium Soaps and Detergents

Liquid Fertilizers

Agricultural Chemicals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

