Electrolyzer Market is Expected to Reach US$ 732 Million by 2027: IMARC Group

Electrolyzer Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electrolyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global electrolyzer market reached a value of US$ 421 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 732 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.45% during 2022-2027.

An electrolyzer is a system that uses electricity for carbon-free hydrogen production using renewable and nuclear resources. It splits water into hydrogen and oxygen, which is collected separately and further used in the automotive, power, and chemical industries. In recent years, electrolyzer has gained traction across the globe as it generates electricity with zero emissions as compared to fossil fuels that release harmful gases in the environment.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness about the harmful impact of burning fossil fuels. In addition, the implementation of stringent policies by governing authorities of numerous countries to control greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the automotive industry represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, electrolyzers are extensively utilized to power hydrogen fuel cell electric trains, buses, trucks, and other vehicles. This, coupled with the rising sales of electric vehicles (EVs), is driving the demand for hydrogen refueling stations and electrolyzers. Apart from this, the market is further propelled by the increasing product adoption in natural gas grids to lower carbon heating and refineries to remove sulfur from fossil fuels. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of wind and solar panels for electricity generation and widespread utilization of electrolyzers in the production of green chemicals, such as methanol, fertilizers, ammonia, and liquid jet fuel, are anticipated to propel the market growth.

Breakup by Product:

Alkaline Electrolyzer

PEM Electrolyzer

Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

Breakup by Capacity:

Less than 500 kW

500 kW to 2 MW

Above 2 MW

Breakup by Application:

Power Generation

Transportation

Industry Energy

Industry Feedstock

Building Heat and Power

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Air Liquide S.A

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Cummins Inc

ITM Power plc

Linde plc

McPhy Energy S.A

Nel ASA

Plug Power Inc

Siemens AG

Titanium Tantalum Products Limited

Toshiba Corporation

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

