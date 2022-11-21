Organic Dyes Market Share Reach US$ 5.12 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5.6%

Organic Dyes Market

Dyes refers to colored substances that are generally used to color papers, textiles and leathers. Organic dyes are usually obtained from plants and vegetable resources, such as roots, berries, wood, bark, and leaves. Apart from this, they can also be derived from invertebrates, including cochineal insect, cow urine, lac insect, murex snail and octopus or cuttlefish inks. They are widely utilized to impart uniform color while enhancing the overall aesthetic appearance of the material.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising awareness regarding sustainable development among the masses and the easy availability of organic dyes via retail channels. Along with this, the widespread adoption of organic dyes in paints and coatings and construction industries for imparting desired color to the roof, tiles and walls is providing an impetus to the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the advent of high-quality organic dyes and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to introduce improved product variants in the market.

Breakup by Product:

Acid

Basic

Reactive

Direct

Disperse

Sulphur

Others

Breakup by Source:

Animal

Plant

Minerals

Breakup by Application:

Paints and Coatings

Textiles

Plastics

Printing Inks

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Albemarle Corporation

Altana AG

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

DIC Corporation

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ferro Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Kemira Oyj

Kiri Industries Limited

Lanxess AG

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd.

