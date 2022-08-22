Spray Adhesives Market: Size to Reach US$ 4.3 Billion by 2027, At a 4.7% CAGR | IMARC Group

Spray Adhesives Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Spray Adhesives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027. the global spray adhesives market reached a value of US$ 3.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2027.

Multipurpose adhesives are applied to surfaces using spray adhesives, which are applied from pressurised containers. Epoxy, polyurethane, synthetic rubber, and vinyl acetate-ethylene are used in their production. The spray adhesive wets the combined surfaces' undersides after application, transferring loads between them. Spray adhesives provide better heat and moisture resistance than the more common tape and glue, and because of the regulated spray mechanism, there is less waste. As a result, they are frequently utilised in a variety of industries, including transportation, packing, automobiles, leather, etc.

Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the major factors propelling the spray adhesives market is the rising construction sector. Additionally, the market is being supported by an increase in the use of products to bond laminates, glue drywall, ceilings, plaster, fibreglass, foams, roofing membranes, carpet tiles, etc. Another important aspect spurring growth is the rising consumer need for long-lasting packaging solutions. In keeping with this, the increased use of spray adhesives for upholstery and interior applications in cars, ships, planes, etc. is also expanding the global market. The introduction of spray adhesives with low volatile organic compound (VOC) content and the rising demand for hygienic food packaging solutions are other factors that are projected to drive the spray adhesives market during the foreseeable future.

Global Spray Adhesives Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Company, AFT Industries, Ashland, BASF SE, Bostik SA (Arkema S.A.), Gemini Adhesives Ltd., H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Phillips MFG, Sika AG, Spray-Lock Inc and The Kroger Co.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, resin type, end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Solvent-based

Water-based

Hot Melt

Breakup by Resin Type:

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Synthetic Rubber

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Building and Construction

Packaging

Furniture

Transportation

Textile

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

