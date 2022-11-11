Pool Tables Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027

Pool Tables Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pool Tables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global pool tables market reached a value of US$ 206.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 283.1 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027.

Pool tables, alternatively known as billiard tables, represent flat, bounded, and elevated surfaces that are utilized in cue sports. In terms of materials, they can be categorized into several types, such as slate pool tables, wooden pool tables, metallic pool tables, etc. The pool tables are also available in numerous sizes, including 7 ft, 8 ft, 9 ft, etc. These tables are mostly made using quarried slate that is covered with a tightly woven worsted wool cloth called baize and surrounded by vulcanized rubber cushions that provide a perfect gaming experience. As a result, pool tables are in high demand among residential, commercial, and professional establishments across the globe.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising popularity of indoor recreational activities and cue sports is primarily driving the pool tables market. Besides this, the introduction of improved pool facilities and the increasing number of official academics are also positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the launch of various coaching programs by government bodies and private associations aimed at promoting cue sports is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the development of customized products and the growing adoption of online retail strategies by leading market players for expanding their customer base and improving their overall sales are expected to propel the pool tables market over the forecasted period.

Global Pool Tables Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

American Heritage Billiards LLC

Beijing Xingpai Group

Blatt Billiards

Brunswick Corporation

Connelly Billiards Tucson

Diamond Billiard Products Inc

EastPoint Sports

Gabriels (HCSB bv)

Gold Standard Games Inc

Legacy Billiards

Olhausen Billiard Manufacturing Inc

Plank and Hide Co

Presidential Billiards

Valley-Dynamo Inc

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, size, material, distribution channel, end use.

Breakup by Type:

American Pool Table

British Pool Table

Others

Breakup by Size:

7 ft

8 ft

9 ft

Others

Breakup by Material:

Slate Pool Table

Wooden Pool Table

Metallic Pool Table

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Professional

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

