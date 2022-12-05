GCC Dairy Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2022-2027

GCC Dairy Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “GCC Dairy Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the gcc dairy industry?

The GCC dairy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during 2022-2027.

What is a gcc dairy?

Dairy products are obtained from cows, buffaloes, goats, and camels. They are a rich source of calcium, iron, zinc, protein, healthy fat, iodine, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and vitamins. They help improve immunity and metabolism and maintain the required nutritional content in the body. Besides this, they aid in building and maintaining strong bones and preventing hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and musculoskeletal disorders.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request and get a sample brochure for free: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-dairy-market/requestsample

What are the major market drivers in the gcc dairy market?

The burgeoning food and beverage (F&B) industry and the expansion of camel breeding farms are positively influencing the demand for dairy products across the GCC region. In addition, the rising health awareness among individuals and the increasing consumption of camel milk as it has antioxidants, immunoglobulin, and high nutritional value is augmenting the market growth. Camel milk is a natural probiotic that stimulates the growth of healthy bacteria in the stomach and improves digestion. Furthermore, changing lifestyles and shifting dietary preferences of individuals are offering lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers operating in the region. Moreover, the rising consumption of lactose-free, sugar-free, and low-fat edible products is propelling leading manufacturers to introduce vegan dairy products, which is offering a favorable market outlook.

Ask Analyst for 10% free customized report https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4141&flag=C

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:

Liquid Milk

Cheese

Laban

Yogurt and Curd

Butter and Clarified Butter

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Bakery and Confectionary

Clinical Nutrition

Frozen Food

Others

By Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the key players.

Other Report by IMARC Group:

United States Diaper Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/604779541/united-states-diaper-market-share-reach-35-528-million-units-by-2027-cagr-of-5-98

Water Scooter Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/602416273/water-scooter-market-size-to-expand-at-a-cagr-of-9-5-during-2022-2027

Blackstrap Molasses Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/602418893/blackstrap-molasses-market-size-reach-us-16-3-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-5-6

Europe Citric Acid Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/602420393/europe-citric-acid-market-is-expected-to-reach-648-400-tons-by-2027-imarc-group

LED Driver Market

Mango Butter Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/602665930/mango-butter-market-size-to-expand-at-a-cagr-of-6-50-during-2022-2027

Protein Detection & Quantification Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/602667683/protein-detection-quantification-market-to-reach-us-4-05-billion-by-2022-2027

Drug Abuse Testing Market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.