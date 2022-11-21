Blackstrap Molasses Market Size Reach US$ 16.3 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5.6%

Blackstrap Molasses Market Research Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Blackstrap Molasses Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the blackstrap molasses market report. The global blackstrap molasses market reached a value of US$ 11.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027.

Blackstrap molasses represents a sweetener that is obtained from the processing of raw sugar beets, sugarcane, pomegranate, dates, carob, sorghum, etc. It contains a high amount of calcium, potassium, selenium, magnesium, niacin, etc., and is low in calories as compared to regular molasses. It assists in relieving menstrual cramps, preventing blood clotting, maintaining the health of uterine muscles, relieving premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms, etc. Blackstrap molasses aids in controlling mood, combatting stress and anxiety, preventing pain, depression, and fatigue, etc. Presently, it is utilized in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to offer moisture and tenderness to baked goods and increase their shelf life.

Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of ready-to-eat (RTE) items, owing to hectic lifestyles, the inflating levels of disposable income, and the growing consumer health consciousness, is primarily driving the blackstrap molasses market. Additionally, the rising prevalence of diabetes and cancer and the expanding geriatric population are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of blackstrap molasses as a spread or topping on toast, oatmeal, porridges, etc., and in the preparation of marinades, barbeque sauces, glazes, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, it lowers the acidic taste, intensifies richness, enhances the nutritional value of the coffee, etc., and contains a high level of chromium and has a low glycemic index which increases glucose tolerance and naturally slows the metabolism of carbohydrates, thereby resulting in less insulin production. Apart from this, the introduction of natural-based sweeteners is anticipated to fuel the blackstrap molasses market over the forecasted period.

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Powder

Breakup by Product:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Application:

Industrial Fermentation

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Allied Old English Inc

B&G Foods Inc

Buffalo Molasses LLC

Crosby Molasses Co Ltd

Domino Speciality Ingredients (American Sugar Refining Inc.)

E D & F Man Holdings Limited

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. (Louis Dreyfus Holding B.V.)

Malt Products Corporation

Sweet Harvest Foods (Natural American Foods Inc)

Zook Molasses Company

