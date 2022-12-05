Drug Abuse Testing Market Expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2027

Drug Abuse Testing Market Research Report

What are the growth prospects of the drug abuse testing industry?

The global drug abuse testing market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during 2022-2027.

What is a drug abuse testing?

Drug abuse represents the deliberate consumption of illegal substances or overindulgence of prescribed psychoactive and performance-enhancing chemicals and over-the-counter (OTC) medications. It can affect the body as well as the mind and lead to several disorders, including addiction. Consequently, drug abuse is diagnosed among individuals by using numerous testing methods to provide effective treatment for related disorders. In line with this, drug abuse testing aids in managing acute mental status and seizure cases in the emergency room and identifying children and newborns at risk of exposure to illicit drugs. Presently, it finds extensive applications in workplaces before hiring an applicant.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What are the major market drivers in the drug abuse testing market?

The widespread adoption of cannabinoids, cocaine, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), barbiturates, opiates, amphetamines, alcohol, diazepam, and ketamine for their non-therapeutic and medicinal uses, mind-altering characteristics, and other purposes, including weight loss and enhancing athletic performance is primarily driving the drug abuse testing market. Additionally, the growing number of pain management and opioid dependency clinics is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, drug abuse can create safety and health hazards and decrease the productivity and morale of an individual, which is propelling the demand for drug abuse testing to provide a safe workplace, screen employees and job applicants, comply with strict rules and regulations by government bodies, etc. Moreover, leading companies are providing automated testing and analysis and offering at-home use kits for instant drug abuse tests, thereby positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the expanding e-commerce industry is anticipated to fuel the drug abuse testing market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:

Analyzers

Immunoassays Analyzers

Chromatographic Devices

Breath Analyzers

Rapid Testing Devices

Urine Testing Devices

Oral Fluid Testing Devices

Consumables

Laboratory Services

Breakup by Sample:

Urine

Oral Fluid (Saliva)

Hair

Breath

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Forensic Laboratories

Workplaces

Others

By Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

List of Major Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Danaher Corporation

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Omega Laboratories Inc

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

United States Drug Testing Laboratories Inc

