Water Scooter Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Water Scooter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the water scooter market growth. The global water scooter market reached a value of US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% during 2022-2027.

A water scooter represents a recreational watercraft motor scooter that is used for movement and adventure activities on the sea and ocean coasts. Some of the commonly available variants in the market include deep propulsion vehicles (DPVs) and water jet bikes. They are generally operated via fuel or battery-powered systems. Jet bikes run over the water, and DPVs are utilized for deep-sea diving. They comprise a narrow platform for the feet, a handlebar, and a hydrofoil that is propelled in an upward and downward motion to facilitate movement. In line with this, water scooters are used by coast guards to ensure safety at the beaches. They are lightweight and assist in improving the range of the diver for underwater exploration.

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for adventure sports and recreational activities is primarily driving the water scooter market. Additionally, the growing expenditure capacities of the consumers and the expanding tourism industry are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of water scooters for conducting rescue operations in coastal areas and during floods is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the development of battery-fitted water scooters that are integrated with high-definition (HD) cameras and sound systems for underwater filmmaking and vlogging is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, they are utilized for military operations, which is augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of energy-efficient variants with long-distance propulsion systems by leading manufacturers is anticipated to fuel the water scooter market over the forecasted period.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Under Water

Water Surface

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

Fuel Operated

Battery Operated

Breakup by Application:

Personal

Commercial

Military

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Bombardier Recreational Products Inc

Dive Xtras Inc

Divertug

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Nellis Engineering Inc

SubGravity

Suex Srl

Torpedo Inc

TUSA Inc

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd

