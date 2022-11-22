Mango Butter Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 6.50% during 2022-2027

Mango Butter Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mango Butter Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the mango butter market share. The global mango butter market reached a value of US$ 91.4 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 135.6 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.50% during 2022-2027.

Mango butter refers to a soft, organic, and creamy textured kernel fat that is derived from the shelled kernel of mangoes. Sweet and mildly scented, mango butter usually comes in semi-solid form but becomes liquid when smeared. In addition to triglycerides and antioxidants, it contains oleic acid, tocopherol, and vitamin C. Mango butter is widely used as a sealant and moisture locker and is, therefore, extensively utilized in the formulation of cosmetic products, including sunscreen, lotion and hair products. There are many benefits of mango butter, including treating dry skin, rashes, wrinkles, wounds, and cracks, relieving insect bites, and treating eczema, dermatitis, and blemishes.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mango-butter-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The market is majorly driven by considerable growth in the personal care industry across the globe. This can be attributed to the increasing awareness regarding skincare among the masses. Also, the growing usage of cosmetic products among the geriatric population for anti-aging purposes is providing an impetus to the market growth. In addition to this, the rapid utilization of mango butter as a substitute for vegetable oils, such as soybean oil, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the rising trend of incorporating natural ingredients in cosmetic products is further creating lucrative growth opportunities for major market players. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid urbanization, the inflating disposable incomes of the individuals, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

Breakup by Type:

Refined

Unrefined

Breakup by Format:

Powder

Cream

Breakup by Application:

Cosmetics

Food

Pharmaceutical

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

All Organic Treasures GmbH

Alzo International Inc.

AOS Products Pvt. Ltd.

Croda International Plc

Ekologie Forte Pvt.Ltd.

Gustav Heess Oleochemical Products GmbH

Hallstar

Jarchem Industries Inc.

Manorama Industries Limited

Natural Sourcing LLC

Natures Natural India

WALA Heilmittel GmbH (Wala Stiftung).

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3sKRnOH

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Other Report by IMARC Group:

Indonesia Edible Oil Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/indonesia-edible-oil-market-report-2027-overview-growth-mini-rana

Europe Bio-degradable Plastic Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/europe-biodegradable-plastic-market-size-expand-cagr-124-mini-rana

India Conveyor Belt Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/india-conveyor-belt-market-anticipated-reach-around-us-mini-rana

Denim Finishing Agents Market

United States Home Office Furniture Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/united-states-home-office-furniture-market-share-expand-mini-rana

Humectants Market

United States Insulin Pumps Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/united-states-insulin-pumps-market-grow-48-cagr-2027-imarc-mini-rana

Europe Barium Carbonate Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/europe-barium-carbonate-market-set-strong-growth-reach-mini-rana

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.