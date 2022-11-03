Research by Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic Canada; shows delayed surgical treatment of severe sickle cell hip arthropathy
Clinical research by Dr Olumuyiwa Bamgbade emphasizes the need to enhance the surgical management of severe sickle cell hip arthropathySURREY, BC, CANADA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An intercontinental clinical research study has highlighted the problems of delayed clinical diagnosis and surgical management of severe sickle cell disease hip arthropathy. The highly-acclaimed international collaborative research was led and authored by Dr Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, of the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist, assistant professor and specialist pain physician who trained in Nigeria, Britain, USA, France and South Korea LinkedIn Profile . Dr Bamgbade is the director of the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic, a specialist pain clinic and research center Salem Pain Clinic . The clinical research was published in the Journal of Taibah University Medical Sciences JTUMED .
Severe sickle cell disease is associated with severe femoral head osteonecrosis or hip arthropathy, which requires urgent surgical treatment in the form of hip arthroplasty. Sickle cell disease is an inherited hemoglobinopathy that is common in people of African, Arabian, and Mediterranean descent. There is evidence that delayed or disparate medical treatment of sickle cell disease patients is a common problem; due to racial, sociocultural, institutional, educational, economic, patient and physician factors. This international collaborative study compared specific objective clinical outcome parameters of sickle cell disease patients; in Nigeria, Canada and Britain. The research evaluated the timeliness of surgical treatment of severe femoral head osteonecrosis, and the factors that contribute to delayed hip arthroplasty in sickle cell disease patients.
“The research showed that 79% of sickle cell disease patients in Nigeria receive diagnostic imaging and hip arthroplasty without delay, compared to 30% of patients in Britain. All the patients in Canada experienced delayed clinical diagnosis and surgical management”, remarked Dr Bamgbade. “Sickle cell disease is the commonest genetic disease in Nigeria, and Nigerian physicians are more experienced than British and Canadian physicians at diagnosing and managing sickle cell disease hip arthropathy or osteonecrosis”, explained Dr Bamgbade. “Inadequate physician awareness and delayed surgical management of sickle cell disease hip arthropathy should be mitigated by better education for physicians who treat sickle cell disease. It is beneficial to recruit, train and support physicians with interest in sickle cell disease; especially in hospitals that provide care to people of African, Arabian, and Mediterranean descent. There is the need for an international standard for the timeliness of surgical management of sickle cell disease hip arthropathy, because this debilitating disease affects young patients in their prime of life”, advised Dr Bamgbade.
Based in Surrey, BC, Canada; Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic is a specialist pain clinic and research center that provides multimodal pain management, interventional pain treatment, substance misuse therapy, insomnia treatment and preoperative optimization therapy. Dr Olumuyiwa Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist, assistant professor, specialist pain physician and the director of the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic. For further information; salem.painclinic@gmail.com
Olumuyiwa Bamgbade
Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic
+1 778-628-6600
salem.painclinic@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn