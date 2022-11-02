Study by Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic, Canada; Efficacy of Lidocaine Swallow Analgesia for Painful Esophageal Disorders
Clinical study by Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic; shows that lidocaine swallow analgesia is safe and effective for severe painful prolonged esophageal disordersSURREY, BC, CANADA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An international clinical research study has highlighted the efficacy of lidocaine swallow analgesia for severe painful prolonged esophageal disorders. The reliable and interesting clinical study was authored by Dr Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, of the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist, assistant professor and specialist pain physician who trained in Nigeria, Britain, USA, France and South Korea LinkedIn Profile . Dr Bamgbade is the director of the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic, a specialist pain clinic and research center Salem Pain Clinic . The clinical research was published in the Saudi Journal of Anaesthesia SJA .
Severe esophageal disorders are associated with significant pain. Prolonged or chronic severe esophageal pain is very distressing in affected patients. The peculiar pain may significantly hinder nutrition, medication intake, rehabilitation, sleep and activities of daily living; with consequent exacerbation of the primary esophageal disorder. Combination therapy using oral analgesic, antacid and proton pump inhibitor medications may be ineffective in many patients who have significant esophageal pain. This international clinical study evaluated the efficacy of lidocaine swallow analgesia in adult patients with chronic severe esophageal disease; in Nigeria, Britain and Canada. The patients were comparable in terms of disease severity, treatments, age, and esophageal pain score. The patients had previously tried combinations of oral analgesic, antacid and proton pump inhibitor medications; without significant pain relief. They were subsequently treated with lidocaine-laced drinks and their objective numeric pain scores were assessed.
“The clinical study showed that lidocaine-laced drinks provide 70% reduction in esophageal pain scores. The recommended oral lidocaine dose is 1 mg/kg body weight per hour or 24 mg/kg body weight per day, but to a maximum dose of 2000 mg per day. The recommended concentration of lidocaine-laced drinks is 0.5–0.8 mg/ml and patients may drink 2500–3000 ml of fluid per day”, explained Dr Bamgbade. “Lidocaine-laced drink is more effective at relieving severe prolonged esophageal pain; compared to oral analgesic, antacid and proton pump inhibitor combinations. Lidocaine swallow analgesia is simple, effective, tolerable and safe for the management of prolonged severe esophageal pain”, advised Dr Bamgbade. “This affordable and reliable analgesia should be employed regularly in suitable adult patients who have prolonged severe esophageal pain; including patients undergoing cancer or palliative care”.
Based in Surrey, BC, Canada; Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic is a specialist pain clinic and research center that provides multimodal pain management, interventional pain treatment, substance misuse therapy, insomnia treatment and preoperative optimization therapy. Dr Olumuyiwa Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist, assistant professor, specialist pain physician and the director of the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic. For further information: salem.painclinic@gmail.com
