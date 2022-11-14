Peptide Therapeutics Market Size to Reach US$ 61.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.42%

Peptide Therapeutics Market

The global peptide therapeutics size market reached US$ 35.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 61.9 Billion by 2027

Peptides are selective signaling molecules that bind to specific cell surface receptors, such as G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) or ion channels, and trigger intracellular effects. They are extensively utilized in the pharmaceutical industry to design regenerative therapeutics that target a wide range of cells and influence their responses. Peptide therapeutics are less toxic, well-tolerated, and relatively safer than other treatment options. As a result, they are gaining traction in clinical practices for managing cancer, infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, injuries, etc.

Peptide Therapeutics Market Trends:

The escalating prevalence of chronic diseases and improving access to medical facilities are positively influencing the peptides market. Furthermore, peptide therapies are also utilized in cosmeceutical surgeries to slow down the process of skin aging, which is catering to the growing consumer consciousness towards physical appearance. Apart from this, with the emergence of novel synthetic strategies that minimize injection frequency and improve stability, peptide therapeutics are being extensively used in injections for diabetic patients. Moreover, the rising trend of personalized and targeted treatments is further bolstering the demand for multifunctional peptide-based materials. This, along with the increasing funding to develop new peptide therapeutics for treating inflammatory autoimmune diseases, is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global peptide therapeutics market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, type of manufacturer, synthesis technology, routes of administration and application.

Breakup by Type:

Innovative

Generic

Breakup by Type of Manufacturer:

Outsourced

In-house

Breakup by Synthesis Technology:

Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis

Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis

Hybrid Technology

Breakup by Routes of Administration:

Parenteral

Oral

Others

Breakup by Application:

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Cancer

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Amgen Inc.

Apitope International NV

Arch Biopartners Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Circle Pharma Inc.

Corden Pharma GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Ipsen Group

Lonza Group AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Zealand Pharma A/S.

