Newborn Screening Market Size Reach US$ 1,371.7 Million by 2027 - IMARC Group

The global newborn screening market size reached US$ 880.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,371.7 Million by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Newborn Screening Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global newborn screening market size reached US$ 880.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,371.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.79% during 2022-2027.

Newborn screening refers to the preventive healthcare program that identifies the risk of rare and severe medical conditions in babies. It is essential to test babies at birth to determine conditions, such as physical disabilities, brain damage, and other life-threatening diseases, which can affect their normal development. Newborn screening allows early intervention, which aids in the elimination and reduction of morbidity, mortality, and disability in affected newborns.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/newborn-screening-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global newborn screening market is primarily driven by the growing neonatal population and the increasing instances of congenital diseases in newborns. Besides this, various organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), Center for Disease Control (CDC), and Healthy Newborn Network, are educating parents regarding the disorders and their diagnostic procedures. This helps prevent death in babies within the first month of their birth due to lack of skilled care and screening. Furthermore, governments in different countries are also funding programs introducing newborn screening and new treatment options, which is further expected to influence the market growth.

Breakup by Product:

Instruments

Reagents

Breakup by Technology:

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Pulse Oximetry

Enzyme Based Assay

DNA Assay

Electrophoresis

Others

Breakup by Test Type:

Dry Blood Spot Test

CCHD

Hearing Screen

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Baebies Inc.

Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.

Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH

Danaher Corporation

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic plc

Natus Medical Incorporated

Perkinelmer Inc.

RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trivitron Healthcare

Waters Corporation.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3a4PIt5

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Reports

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/nerve-repair-and-regeneration-market-2021-26-size-share-demand-and-forecast

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/inhalation-anesthesia-market-share-size-trends-growth-and-forecast-2022-27

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/durable-medical-equipment-market-size-growth-outlook-and-forecast-2022-27

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/probiotic-dietary-supplement-market-2021-trends-share-size-growth-and-forecast-2026

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/body-temperature-monitoring-market-2021-26-scope-trends-growth-and-forecast

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/internal-trauma-fixation-device-market-2021-26-demand-trends-scope-and-forecast

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/pharmacovigilance-market-report-2022-27-size-share-trends-and-forecast

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/health-insurance-market-share-size-industry-trends-and-analysis-2022-27

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.