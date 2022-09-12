Wearable Injectors Market 2022-27: Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global wearable injectors market reached a value of US$ 5.7 Billion in 2021.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Wearable Injectors Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global wearable injectors market reached a value of US$ 5.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.75% during 2022-2027.

Wearable injectors, also known as patch pumps, are drug delivery systems comprising a reservoir to store drugs, a cannula for substance delivery to tissues, and a drive system for delivering preset doses to patients automatically. They are comfortable and assist in delivering viscous medications in larger amounts quickly and safely through the subcutaneous tissues in the body. Unlike traditionally used injections, wearable injectors are user-friendly, cause minimal pain and are easy to dispose of.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to chronic medical ailments, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In line with this, the rising demand for minimally invasive (MI) treatment alternatives and escalating demand for home-based treatment among the patients are other major factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure and services and research and development (R&D) activities are anticipated to drive the market.

Breakup by Type:

On-body

Off-body

Breakup by Technology:

Spring-based

Motor-driven

Rotary Pump

Expanding Battery

Others

Breakup by Application:

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Becton Dickinson and Company

CeQur SA

Debiotech SA

Dexcom Inc.

Enable Injections Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Insulet Corporation

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Ypsomed AG.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

