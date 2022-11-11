Pharmacovigilance Market Trends, Size, Growth, Analysis And Forecast 2022-2027

Pharmacovigilance Market

The global pharmacovigilance market size reached US$ 6.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.8 Billion by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Pharmacovigilance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global pharmacovigilance market trends. The global pharmacovigilance market reached a value of US$ 6.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during 2022-2027.

Industry Definition and Application:

Pharmacovigilance (PV), also known as drug safety, refers to the science and activities involving the detection, assessment, understanding, and prevention of harmful effects and any other drug-related problems. It involves medicines and vaccines that undergo rigorous testing for safety and efficacy through clinical trials before they are authorized for use. It assists in creating, classifying, and reviewing PV data and creating more knowledge and awareness among healthcare professionals, patients, and the public. It also aids in understanding the effects of drugs on individuals. It can be tested clinical, epidemiological, and experimental to reproduce an adverse effect in animals and understand better the mechanism involved for human protection and diagnosis.

Download free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pharmacovigilance-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The increasing occurrences of adverse drug reactions (ADRs) and drug toxicity on account of the rising frequency of lifestyle disorders, such as hypertension, diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease (CVD), is resulting in the growing consumption of drugs. This represents one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for PV around the world. The demand of PV is also rising due to sedentary lifestyles, lack of physical activity, changing lifestyle patterns, and poor diets of individuals. In addition, the expanding number of airborne diseases on account of the rising air pollution levels is resulting in the growing utilization of PV. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for safe drugs and medicines, is bolstering the market growth. The rising aging population, which is more prone to these health ailments, is also contributing to the market growth. In addition, the increasing number of clinical trials by pharmaceutical companies is favoring the market growth.

Apart from this, there is a rise in the adoption of PV software to maintain safety data, minimize costs, and deliver best-practice monitoring and reporting workflows. The software is incorporated with advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cloud-based solutions, and end-to-end drug development technology to improve compliance and product safety in PV, which is providing lucrative growth opportunities to leading players operating in the industry. Besides this, several pharmaceutical, biotechnological and medical device companies are outsourcing PV operations to contract research organizations (CROs) on account of the rising awareness about their associated benefits, such as improving internal resource flexibility and better outcomes over shorter periods. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, governing agencies of numerous countries are considerably investing in research and development (R&D) projects and significant improvement in the healthcare infrastructure, which is projected to strengthen the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Accenture plc,

ArisGlobal LLC,

BioClinica Inc. (Cinven Partners LLP),

Capgemini,

Cognizant,

International Business Machines Corporation,

ICON plc.,

IQVIA Inc.,

ITClinical,

Parexel International Corporation,

Wipro Limited.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/3tzsUc1

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Service Provider:

In-house

Contract Outsourcing

Breakup by Product Life Cycle:

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Breakup by Type:

Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified ADR Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring

EHR Mining

Breakup by Process Flow:

Case Data ManagementCase Logging

Case Data Analysis

Medical Reviewing and Reporting

Signal DetectionAdverse Event Logging

Adverse Event Analysis

Adverse Event Review and Reporting

Risk Management SystemRisk Evaluation System

Risk Mitigation System

Breakup by Therapeutic Area:

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Respiratory Systems

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Pharmaceuticals Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group

Eye Health Supplements Market

Immunoglobulin Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/immunoglobulin-market-size-2022-trends-share-growth-and-forecast-2027

Newborn Screening Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/newborn-screening-market-size-share-industry-growth-and-forecast-2022-27

Hemophilia Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/hemophilia-market-size-share-trends-demand-analysis-and-forecast-2022-2027

Sports Medicine Market

Insect Growth Regulators Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/insect-growth-regulators-market-2022-size-share-trends-demand-and-forecast-2027

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800