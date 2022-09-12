Sports Medicine Market Reach US$ 8.1 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5.7%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global sports medicine market reached a value of US$ 5.8 Billion in 2021.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Sports Medicine Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global sports medicine market reached a value of US$ 5.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2027.

Sports medicine refers to a branch of medicine that deals with preventing, diagnosing, and treating injuries caused due to strenuous activities. It is primarily adopted for with various sports or exercise-related injuries, such as sprains, fractures, heavy exercise-based asthma, heat illness, cartilage and disc injuries, etc. Sports medicine includes multiple treatments, such as osteopathic manipulation, rehabilitation and injections, and various products, including body reconstruction products, recovery products, body support, and accessories. These treatments help in providing comprehensive medical care to improve athletic performance and ensure faster recovery from injuries.

Market Trends:

The growing consumer participation in sports and athletics is primarily driving the market for sports medicine. Additionally, increasing consumer health concerns and rising awareness about physical fitness among the masses has led to escalating participation in sports as a crucial part of the daily routine, thereby propelling the demand for various sports medicine products. Besides this, numerous technological advancements, such as the development of Protection, Rest, Ice, Compression, and Elevation (PRICE) therapy as the immediate treatment of sports injuries, are also creating a positive outlook for the global market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Arthrex

Smith & Nephew plc’s

Medtronic plc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Bioventus

Stryker

Mueller Sports Medicine

RTI Surgical Holdings

Breg

Conmed Corporation

Performance Health International Limited

Bauerfeind AG

KARL STORZ Gmbh & Co. kg

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, etc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Product:

Body Reconstruction

Fracture & Ligament Repair Products

Arthroscopy Devices

Implants

Orthobiologics

Prosthetics

Body Support and Recovery

Braces & Supports

Physiotherapy

Thermal Therapy

Ultrasound Therapy

Laser Therapy

Electrostimulation Therapy

Body Monitoring and Evaluation

Cardiac Monitoring

Respiratory Monitoring

Hemodynamic Monitoring

Musculoskeletal Monitoring

Compression Clothing

Accessories

Bandages

Disinfectants

Tapes

Others

Breakup by Application:

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot & Ankle Injuries

Hip & Groin Injuries

Elbow & Wrist Injuries

Back & Spine Injuries

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Specialty Clinics

Fitness and Training Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

