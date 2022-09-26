Blood Culture Test Market Size Reach US$ 7.1 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 8.77%

The global blood culture test market size reached US$ 4.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.1 Billion by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Blood Culture Test Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global blood culture test market reached a value of US$ 4.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.77% during 2022-2027.

A blood culture test is used to check foreign invaders like yeast, bacteria, and other microorganisms in the blood. It relies on the blood sample of an individual obtained via sterile technique, which is kept in culture media and incubated in a controlled environment for a few days. the results help in determining the pathogens causing the infection and possible methods for combating the disease.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising incidences of bloodstream infections (BSI), sepsis and environment-borne diseases. Besides this, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, especially among the geriatric population, which is relatively more prone to medical ailments, is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, leading players are focusing on launching novel diagnostic techniques to reduce diagnosis time, eliminate manual errors and offer early prevention of infections. This, along with the rising cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is escalating the demand for blood culture tests, thereby supporting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Beckman Coulter ( BEC )

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE:BDX)

BIOMERIEUX (BIM.PA)

Bruker Corporation (BRKR)

Cepheid (NASDAQ:CPHD). (Danaher Corporation)

Luminex Corporation

Merck Group

Siemens Healthineers AG

Roche Diagnostics

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Testing Method:

Conventional

Automated

Breakup by Product:

Consumables

Blood Culture Media

Aerobic Blood Culture Media

Anaerobic Blood Culture Media

Fungi/Yeast Blood Culture Media

Mycobacteria Blood Culture Media

Assay Kits and Reagents

Blood Culture Accessories

Instruments

Automated Blood Culture Systems

Supporting Laboratory Equipment

Incubators

Colony Counters

Microscopes

Gram Stainers

Software and Services

Breakup by Technology:

Culture-based Technology

Molecular Technology

Microarray

PCR

PNA-FISH

Proteomic Technology

Others

Breakup by Application:

Bacterial Infection

Fungal Infection

Mycobacterial Infection

Breakup by End-User:

Hospital Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Research Laboratories

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

