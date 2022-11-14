India Edible Oil Market Size, Share, Demand, Industry Growth And Forecast 2022-2027

India Edible Oil Market

The India edible oil market reached a volume of 23.9 Million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 26.3 Million Tons by 2027

INDIA, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "India Edible Oil Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The India edible oil market reached a volume of 23.9 Million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 26.3 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.59% during 2022-2027.

What is Edible Oil?

Edible oil is a refined oil extracted from plants, animals, and synthetic fats used for preparing different dishes. It comprises coconut, palm, olive, sunflower, canola, avocado, peanut, sesame, mustard, rice bran, flaxseed, hemp seed, grapeseed, rapeseed, almond, and soybean oil manufactured from lard, beef fat, butter, ghee, and cod liver oil. It enhances the taste and adds extra flavor and aroma to different dishes. Edible oil is rich in proteins, fatty acids, sterols, tocopherols, and vitamins A, D, E, and K. It offers antioxidants essential for boosting immunity and fighting against inflammation.

It helps control blood sugar levels, improve good cholesterol for better heart health, reduce insulin sensitivity, and enhance the quality of skin and hair with anti-aging properties. It clears the digestive tract, prevents indigestion, builds tissues, and maintains oral health. It is widely utilized for cooking, sauteing, and pan-frying, grilling, roasting and deep-frying steaks, nuggets, French fries, egg rolls, onion rings, and cheese sticks. It is employed in baking cakes, cookies, pies, and fritters and used to prepare salad dressings, dips, and pickles. As it is cost-efficient, edible oil is widely utilized in restaurants, cafes, and hotels in India to prepare a wide variety of dishes.

India Edible Oil Market Trends:

At present, the rising demand for edible oil to prepare food in the residential and commercial sectors of India represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, the Government of India is undertaking initiatives to boost production and reduce the import of edible oil. This, along with the burgeoning oil industry, is propelling the growth of the market in the country. In addition, the rising number of distribution channels and online brands in India selling organic edible oil, cold-pressed oil, and blends of various oil is contributing to the growth of the market.

Apart from this, the growing number of hotels, restaurants, and fast-food chains serving exotic dishes and street food in the country is offering a favorable market outlook. Additionally, the rising demand for healthy edible oil, such as olive, sesame, coconut, and avocado oils, with low cholesterol levels due to the increasing health consciousness among the masses is strengthening the growth of the market in India. Furthermore, key market players operating in the country are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the production of edible oil with sustainable measures, which is projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the India edible oil market, along with forecasts at the country and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, packaging type, packaging material, pack size, domestic manufacturing/imports, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

Palm Oil

Soybean Oil

Mustard Oil

Sunflower Oil

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Pouches

Jars

Cans

Bottles

Breakup by Packaging Material:

Metal

Plastic

Paper

Others

Breakup by Pack Size:

Less than 1 Litres

1 Litres

1 Litres - 5 litres

5 Litres - 10 Litres

10 Litres and Above

Breakup by Domestic Manufacturing/Imports:

Domestic Manufacturing

Imports

Breakup by Application:

HoReCa

Home Users

Food Processing Industry

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct/Institutional Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

East India

South India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. What was the size of the India edible oil market in 2021?

Answer: The India edible oil market reached a volume of 23.9 Million Tons in 2021.

2. What is the expected growth rate of the India edible oil market during 2022-2027?

Answer: We expect the India edible oil market to exhibit a CAGR of 1.59% during 2022-2027.

3. What are the key factors driving the India edible oil market?

Answer: The rising consumer health consciousness, along with the changing inclination towards organic and low-

cholesterol edible oils, is currently driving the India edible oil market.

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the India edible oil market?

Answer: The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the changing consumer inclination from

conventional brick-and-mortar distribution channels towards online retail platforms for the purchase of

edible oil.

